Cyberpunk 2077 Passes Major Sales Milestone

Cyberpunk 2077 has officially surpassed a major sales milestone following the massive resurgence of the title after the anime's release. Developer CD Projekt Red specifically announced that Cyberpunk 2077 has hit and exceeded 20 million copies sold across all platforms. That statistic comes after the title hit a million daily players after the Cyberpunk: Edgerunners anime was released on Netflix.

"Over 20 million cyberpunks have been roaming the streets of Night City – partying with Jackie and getting to know Johnny, driving around with Panam and diving with Judy, hanging out with River and listening to Kerry's songs," the official Cyberpunk 2077 Twitter account shared earlier this week. "Thank you and we hope to see you all in the Afterlife!"

It's not just the anime release that has helped boost Cyberpunk 2077's numbers, however. While the anime is extremely popular and received well by critics and fans alike, Cyberpunk 2077 itself also released a massive new update to the title, Patch 1.6, in conjunction with the anime's release on Netflix which added new features, weapons, clothing, and more. An expansion for Cyberpunk 2077, Phantom Liberty, was also revealed recently with an expected release in 2023.

Broadly speaking, Cyberpunk 2077 is currently available for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, Google Stadia, and PC. As for the anime, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is currently available to stream on Netflix. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the video game right here.

