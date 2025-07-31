Cyberpunk 2077 Sequel Could be a Long Time Away from Release

Over the last few months, fans have gotten to learn a handful of details about “Project Orion,” which is the codename that has been assigned to the Cyberpunk 2077 sequel. It’s been nearly four years since the game was first released by CD Projekt Red, and fans are understandably curious to find out when they’ll get to play the sequel. While we’re starting to get a clearer picture of what the plan is for the game, it sounds like it could still be pretty far away thanks to a new announcement from one of CD Projekt Red’s employees.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In a post on Bluesky, Project Orion lead writer Anna Megill shared a pair of job listings related to the game. Apparently, CD Projekt Red is looking for an expert writer and a senior writer for full-time roles. In a follow-up post, Megill clarified that, despite the name, the senior writer position is “the more junior role,” while “expert is for seasoned writers.” It’s impossible to say for certain, but the fact that CD Projekt Red is looking to fill important positions on the game could suggest that it’s still pretty far off. The post from Megill can be found embedded below.

Goooooood morning, Bluesky! CD PROJEKT RED is hiring two more writers for Cyberpunk 2. Come tell razor-sharp stories with my talented crew! #games #writing We need an Expert Writerjobs.smartrecruiters.com/CDPROJEKTRED…And a Senior Writerjobs.smartrecruiters.com/CDPROJEKTRED… — Anna Megill (@annamegill.com) 2025-07-31T10:09:53.140Z

One of the few things we do know about Project Orion is that it will have a different location for players to explore. After spending a lot of time in Night City in the previous game, the sequel will be adding a new location, which Cyberpunk creator Mike Pondsmith referred to back in May as “Chicago gone wrong.” However, Pondsmith also noted that “Night City is still there.” It remains to be seen how these two locations will play into the overall narrative, but that might not have even been determined yet if the game’s narrative is still coming together.

Hopefully CD Projekt Red takes its time and delivers a worthy experience. In addition to the Cyberpunk 2077 sequel, the company is also developing The Witcher 4. Both of these games have a lot of excitement surrounding them, and are probably going to need a lot of time to cook before release. CD Projekt Red has already made it clear that The Witcher 4 won’t arrive until 2027 at the very earliest, and that game has at least gotten a cinematic trailer and a gameplay tech demo. Since we’ve seen nothing at all of Project Orion, that game could be even further out.

In the current video game era, fans have gotten used to long waits between video games. The days of sequels coming out a year or two after the previous game are pretty rare, with it usually taking five years or more for AAA games; Grand Theft Auto fans have been waiting significantly longer! However, fans tend to be understanding when the finished product proves worth it.

Are you worried that the Cyberpunk 2077 sequel is still very far away? What are you hoping to see from Project Orion? Share your thoughts with me directly on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!