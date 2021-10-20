Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3 PS5, Xbox Series X|S Versions Delayed

CD Projekt Red has delayed the current-gen updates for Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, the company announced this week. The PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S versions of the game did not previously have set release dates attached to them, but we now know that they won’t be releasing this year. Release windows have instead been set for the first and second quarters of 2022.

The news of the delayed updates for CD Projekt Red’s most well-known games came on Wednesday in a new report from the studio. An exact reason for the delay was not given other than that the updates for each of the games require more time to be completed.

“The Management Board of the Company hereby announces that, based on recommendations supplied by persons supervising development, it has decided to allocate additional time to both projects,” the report said. “The Company currently intends to release the next-gen version of Cyberpunk 2077 in the first quarter of 2022, and the next-gen version of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt in the second quarter of 2022.”

The roadmap for Cyberpunk 2077 shared back on January 13th first announced the plans for the update that would give PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S owners their own version of the game. It’ll be a free update for those who already own the game on the older consoles, CD Projekt Red said, but release dates weren’t set at the time. The goal was always the second half of 2021 according to the FAQ on the Cyberpunk site.

Similarly, the next-gen – or current-gen, now – versions of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt were announced late last year. A preview of what that new version of the game would entail was shared at the time, and we learned later that the game will also be getting DLC inspired by Netflix’s The Witcher.

“Developed to take advantage of the most powerful gaming hardware, the next-gen edition of the game will feature a range of visual and technical improvements — including ray tracing and faster loading times — across the base game, both expansions, and all extra content,” DC Projekt Red said. “The next generation edition of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt will release as a standalone purchase for PC, Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5, as well as a free update for everyone who already owns the game on PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4.”

Specific release dates for the two games’ updates have not yet been announced.