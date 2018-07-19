Dante’s Inferno Joins EA Access On Xbox One

It may be a bit controversial with some aspects of its design, but for some players, Dante’s Inferno is a hell of a time.

The 2010 action game, which bears a similar action stance to Sony’s God of War series (though with a completely different setup), joined the Xbox One backward compatibility program this week, allowing players to rediscover this long-lost Visceral Games gem. But for those that were waiting for the game to join the EA Access program on the Xbox console, we’ve got some good news.

EA confirmed on the official EA Access Twitter account that the Xbox 360 game is now available following the addition of The Sims 4 earlier in the week. You can see the tweet below.

Face your sins and travel through the Nine Circles of Hell, Dante’s Inferno is now in the EA Access library. https://t.co/0zwBRvpvh7 pic.twitter.com/PnAmnmohg4 — EA Access (@EAAccess) July 19, 2018

The game had its fair share of controversy leading up to its release, including an infamous Super Bowl ad (which you can see below); a campaign created by EA featuring fake protesters outside of the Electronic Entertainment Expo; and, of course, its stacked religious references. All the same, a lot of players enjoyed the action it provided; and now they can enjoy it all over again on Microsoft‘s console.

Here’s the game’s official description, in case you missed it the first time around:

“Brave the nine circles of Hell in this thrilling, action-packed take on a legendary classic. Control Dante and defeat demons and the damned on your crusade to save both your soul and that of your love, Beatrice. Explore atmospheric depths seething with horrifying detail. Satiate your wrath with furious combat and tame infernal beasts to unleash on your enemies. Absolve or punish and reap accursed souls to endow yourself with magical skills as you prepare to battle Lucifer himself.”

If you’re not a subscriber to EA Access yet, you can join now for $4.99 a month or $29.99 for a full year. It’s worth it when it comes to accessing games through the EA Vault as well as scoring discounts on new releases, as well as Trials that let you try them before release.

Dante’s Inferno is also available for PlayStation 3.