Daredevil, Moon Knight, and More Join Mondo's Unmatched Board Game Series

Mondo and Restoration Games' hit board game series Unmatched is about to get a major dose of the Marvel Universe. The premise of the board game already hinges on combining properties, characters, and stories from around the world but now they're getting some of the best street level heroes from Marvel's New York with four new sets including: Redemption Row - featuring Luke Cage, Ghost Rider, and Moon Knight; Hell’s Kitchen - featuring Daredevil, Elektra, and Bullseye; Teen Spirit - featuring Ms. Marvel, Squirrel Girl, and Cloak and Dagger; and For King and Country - featuring Black Widow, Black Panther, and Winter Soldier.

“Unmatched is more than a fighting game,” Jayme Boucher, Director of Games at Mondo, said in a press release. “It’s an invitation to cast yourself as the hero in an epic story, something Marvel has absolutely no shortage of. The team's unfettered love of these characters and stories has resulted in some of the most excitingly thematic character development in the series to date. We can't wait to share it with fellow fans.”

(Photo: Marvel/Mondo)

(Photo: Marvel/Mondo)

The four sets will be released next summer with artists Heather Vaughan, Oliver Barrett, and Ian O'Toole being joined by Matt Taylor and Sanford Greene as the key illustrators for the line.

Since debuting at Gen Con in August of 2019, Unmatched has released seven titles featuring 19 heroes sourced from myth, literature, television, and movies – presenting players with nearly two hundred possible 2-player battle scenarios. The upcoming Marvel editions will offer 66 possible in-world combat pairings and will feature unique gameplay additions building off the core game rule set.

Previously released sets for Unmatched include: Buffy the Vampire Slayer, with playable characters Buffy, Spike, Willow, and Angel; Jurassic Park – InGen vs Raptors, featuring Bob Peck's Robert Muldoon from the 1993 film and three different Velociraptors; Battle of Legends, Volume One featuring King Arthur, Alice (of the Wonderland variety), Medusa, and Sinbad; Cobble & Fog with Victorian era characters The Invisible Man, Sherlock Holmes, Dracula, and Jekyll & Hyde. Other packs for the game have included Robin Hood vs. Bigfoot and a Bruce Lee solo box.

For those keeping track of the vast amount of characters potentially at play for anyone that owns all of the Umatched collections, the addition of these Marvel characters means that we can now see combinations like Squirrel Girl and Sherlock Holmes, Black Panther and some Jurassic Park Velociraptors, and, yes, Moon Knight and Dracula. Hopefully he can finally get his money.