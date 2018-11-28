Dark Horse Launching ‘Halo Omnibus Volume 1’ Tomorrow

We'll be waiting quite a while to see what 343 Industries is up to with its next effort in the Halo franchise, Halo Infinite; but that doesn't mean you'll have to wait to see what Master Chief and company are up to.

Along with the forthcoming Showtime series featuring the classic game hero, there's a new comic that's set to make its debut from Dark Horse starting tomorrow. Titled Halo Omnibus Volume 1, it's set to continue the saga of Master Chief, telling a new story that fans are sure to enjoy.

Priced at $24.99, the book's details can be found here, along with a "finder" that will help you track down a copy. Here are the details on Omnibus:

"Showcasing chapters written by Halo 5: Guardians lead writer Brian Reed and Halo 4 senior writer Chris Schlerf, this convenient paperback collects Halo: Initiation #1-#3 and Halo: Escalation #1-#12, and features a complete cover gallery and process pages."

If the names of Schlerf and Reed sound familiar, it's because they worked very closely on Halo 4 and Halo 5: Guardians, respectively; so you know that this 368-page paperback book won't hold back when it comes to details from the game's universe.

The events that unfold in Omnibus follow closely behind what occurred in Halo 4, with the UNSC Infinity crew still trying to attain peace between some of the galaxy's fiercest races, namely the Elites and Brutes. However, a long-lost UNSC asset suddenly winds up in the hands of the enemy, forcing the team to act. We also get some fill-in details on what happens with Sarah Palmer, before she suits up in her Spartan armor.

If you're a fan of Halo, this book will no doubt be a must-have this holiday season; and fortunately, it should be pretty easy to come by, considering its popularity and Dark Horse treating it with such care. Make sure you check with your local comic book shop to pick up a copy.

And while you're waiting to check out Infinite, keep in mind that both Halo: The Master Chief Collection and Halo 5: Guardians are available on Xbox One and Xbox One X, as well as part of the Xbox Game Pass. Treat yourself to a membership and have yourself a Master Chief holiday!

(Hat tip to Game Informer for the smaller details!)