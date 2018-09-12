Dark Souls Mod Hilariously Adds GTA San Andreas to the Game

Grand Theft Auto San Andreas’ CJ Carl Johnson can finally “praise the sun” thanks to this hilariously random Dark Souls mod.

This is definitely one of those mods where you have to think to yourself ‘Is this necessary?’ But then you have to re-think yourself and reply thoughtfully, ‘Abso-freaking-lutely.’ The CJ Carl Johnson stand-in is simply a retexurization of the Hard Leather set. Playing a Warrior in Lordran? Now you’re CJ-fied. You’re welcome.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Dark Souls mods have the potential to get a whole lot stranger. It’s now possible to import models from other games, or use new custom models. The import tool, created by Meowmaritus is here://t.co/Xivu8Hvqw0 Plus an example, a CJ mod by Dropoff://t.co/gC6Za5LLqp pic.twitter.com/3gdAqcqdLP — Zullie (@ZullieTheWitch) September 7, 2018

It is important to note that this skin mod is for the Dark Souls Remastered version, but it’s super easy to use for those that have this edition of the game. Simply install the drop files and apply the replacement, super easy!

Don’t have the Dark Souls Remastered on PC? We can’t recommend it enough! Here’s what you need to know about the game itself before adding delicious mods into the mix:

“Enter a dark world filled with despair and threaded by hope where your ability to creatively strategize, learn and overcome unpredictable and unique challenges determines your fate. Dark Souls will demand your absolute concentration, unflinchingly punish your mistakes, but reward your ability to learn from death. Each challenge is a mind game met with endless combinations that will test your ability to creatively strategize a way to conquer unimaginable monsters and progress deeper into this bleak and forbidding environment filled with the un-dead.”

Extremely Deep, Dark & Difficult – Unforgiving in its punishment, yet rewarding for the determined – learn to strategize freely and conquer seemingly impossible challenges. You will organically design your own gameplay style by developing your character and continuously trying different strategies to finally achieve successful progression.

Fully Seamless World – Explore a completely integrated world of dark fantasy where dungeons are seamlessly intertwined, with great height.

Mastery Earns Progression – Contains 60 hours of gameplay, with nearly 100 uniquely despair-inducing monsters & an incredibly nuanced weaponry & magic spells system, the effectiveness of which is determined by combat situation, fighting style and character attributes. Player success depends on their eventual mastery of how and when to use the magic spells, choice of armor, the number of weapons, the types of weapons, and the moves attached to the weapons.

The Remastered edition also includes the DLC! Interested in adding CJ to your game? You can download the mod right here!