Red Hook Studios Teases Darkest Dungeon Port for the Switch

This morning, independent developer Red Hook Studios teased a short video teasing a Nintendo Switch port to the indie hit, born from a successful Kickstarter campaign.

The video is short, starting with regular gameplay before zooming out to see the game in the Switch’s handheld mode.

If you haven’t have a chance to get hip to Darkest Dungeon — here’s what you’re missing out on, from the official listing:

Darkest Dungeon is a challenging gothic roguelike RPG about the psychological stresses of adventuring. You will lead a band of heroes on a perilous side-scrolling descent, dealing with a prodigious number of threats to their bodily health, and worse, a relentless assault on their mental fortitude! Five hundred feet below the earth you will not only fight unimaginable foes, but famine, disease, and the stress of the ever-encroaching dark. Darkest Dungeon focuses on the humanity and psychological vulnerability of the heroes and asks: What emotional toll does a life of adventure take?

Darkest Dungeon is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita, Microsoft Windows, Linux, Macintosh operating systems, iOS, and soon, the Nintendo Switch.