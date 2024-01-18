Dave the Diver Developer's Next Game Is a Surprising One

Dave the Diver developer MintRocket hit it out of the park with its first game since being launched by publisher Nexon in 2022. However, that is far from the only project the team has in the works. Earlier this year, MintRocket released the first gameplay footage for its upcoming extraction shooter Nakwon: Last Paradise, quickly proving that it's not going to be constrained to the art style and gameplay players loved in Dave the Diver. Recently, the team revealed yet another upcoming project that's going to make its playable debut at Steam Next Fest, and it couldn't be more different from Dave the Diver's chill vibes.

Dave the Diver Developers Reveal Wakerunners

The next game from MintRocket is called Wakerunners and it will serve as the developer's entry into the PvP world. Players will engage in top-down, fast-paced combat. MintRocket says that it will eventually feature a "diverse cast," but when the game's demo version comes to Steam Next Fest, there will only be seven characters available. That list should grow, which will open up all kinds of new ways to play, but it should serve as a solid starting point.

In many ways, Wakerunners looks like a MOBA in the vein of League of Legends and DOTA 2. However, the game actually uses several game modes that we see in first-person shooters like Call of Duty. With modes like Team Deathmatch, Capture the Flag, and Stronghold, Wakerunners seems to be melding the genres intriguingly. Some fans in the comments on the YouTube video above say it looks similar to Battlerite, which shut down active development in 2019. The comparison definitely seems apt based on what we've seen from Wakerunners so far.

One thing that could separate Wakerunners from other games in the genre is a mode called Raiders. MintRocket doesn't go into detail describing this mode, but does say that it will feature "field boss fights." If this is some kind of PvE or even PvPvE action, that might give it that little extra kick in the pants it needs to find an audience.

Either way, MintRocket isn't content to stick to what worked with Dave the Diver. The developers are currently working on two games that couldn't be more different from the deep-sea diving/restaurant-managing game. Hopefully, we continue to see this level of creativity from the studio as it grows.

When is Steam Next Fest?

Knowing that Wakerunners is getting a demo at Steam Next Fest, you'll want to know when that event is kicking off. Fortunately, the team at Valve has already announced the dates. The Steam Next Fest will run from February 5 – 12, giving players a full week to try out all of the new games that are coming to the platform over the coming months and years.