What David Corenswet’s Superman Could Look Like in a Man of Steel Video Game

A Superman fan has imagined what actor David Corenswet could look like in a video game based on the Man of Steel. Superman is without a doubt one of the most famous characters in fiction. His icon is immediately recognizable, his powerset is the foundation for many superheroes, and his stories have been enjoyed for nearly a hundred years. However, many have struggled to adapt Superman outside of the comics. Movies like Man of Steel were a commendable effort, but the mixed response on release left us without a new solo Superman movie for over a decade.

Videos by ComicBook.com

However, it has been even longer since we got a new Superman game. It has been nearly 20 years since the last Superman game which was Superman Returns. It has long been thought that it is too hard to make a game around Superman since he largely can’t die and therefore it’s difficult to create stakes/regular ways for the character to fail. In Superman Returns, the city was Superman’s health. If the city took too much damage from attacks, he failed. It was an interesting idea, but one that didn’t seem to inspire much confidence as a great mechanic for future Superman games. Warner Bros. has suggested it is interested in making new Superman games, but it’s unclear what that will look like.

With that said, as fans get excited for the potential of more Superman games, a fan took it upon themselves to imagine what that might even look like. With James Gunn making an effort to make new DC games that take place in his cinematic universe, it’s likely a future Superman game would feature David Corenswet’s Superman and take place in that canon. So, Reddit user Allintoart made a digital render of David Corenswet’s Superman which imagines what he would look like inside of a video game. It includes his screen-accurate suit, but it has been slightly altered to look like it fits him better, eliminating the wrinkles that have bothered some Superman fans.

Of course, we have no idea if or when a Superman game may actually release. It could be many years from now, but it’s great to see fans using their skills to imagine what such a thing could look like. It’s unlikely a future Superman game will directly adapt any of Corenswet’s movies, but it could tell a side story in between the movies that feature characters from the films such as Lex Luthor and Lois Lane.

The Amazing Spider-Man video game did something like this, where it was actually set after the ending of the first movie and told a new story with Dr. Connors returning. It wasn’t canon, of course, but a new Superman could do something like that with James Gunn supervising to make it fit into the larger DC universe. The DC video game universe is in a rough state right now following the cancellation of a Flash game and Wonder Woman game.

Do you want a new Superman game? Let me know in the comments.