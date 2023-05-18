Days Gone Developer Teases Next Game

The team behind PlayStation 4 exclusive Days Gone has teased its next game. Bend Studio is one of the big studios that PlayStation owns, but it unfortunately failed to make an impression on players when it launched Days Gone, a game about a biker searching for his wife years after a zombie apocalypse consumed America. While it seemingly went over better with players than critics, it didn't move the needle enough critically or commercially for Sony to invest in a sequel. A sequel to Days Gone was reportedly scrapped and the team moved on to other projects, including a new Uncharted game which supposedly fell through at some point. Now, Bend is working on a brand new IP and players are itching to see it.

Over on Twitter, Bend Studio revealed the studio is celebrating its 30th anniversary and noted it is excited to show fans what comes next. Naturally, this has fans buzzing over when this might be. It has been four years since the studio's last game, so some fans are hoping it could show up at the PlayStation Showcase. However, as already noted, Bend spent time working on games that fell apart. With that said, it's highly likely this new IP is not as far along as one may hope after all these years as it likely hasn't been in development since 2019/2020. Of course, that hasn't stopped studios from announcing things extremely far in advance. It's possible this game could materialize next week at the Showcase in the form of a CG trailer, but it all really remains to be seen.

This year, we celebrate our 30th Anniversary at Bend Studio! 🎉



Established in 1993, our studio continues to evolve from our roots of passion and innovation. Thank you for your support over 30 years of games from Syphon Filter to Days Gone. We can’t wait to show you what’s next! pic.twitter.com/l2G5x9DKDh — Bend Studio (@BendStudio) May 17, 2023

As of right now, we have no other concrete information on what this new game may look like. Sony has worked hard to build up a diverse line-up of studios and Bend is certainly one of the most unique first-party PlayStation studios, even if Days Gone wasn't a smashing success like God of War or Horizon. Only time will tell if what they're cooking pans out.

