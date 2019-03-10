‘Days Gone’ Features a “Beautiful and Sinister Environment,” Says Director

The team at Bend Studio recently revealed that the highly-anticipated Days Gone has officially gone gold, which means the release date can’t arrive soon enough for fans. That said, a recent interview with creative director John Garvin and game director Jeff Ross has unveiled even more details about the upcoming title, including the intense environment.

While speaking with GameSpot, Garvin and Ross touched on a number of topics, one of which is the environment that players will need to traverse as they attempt to survive. It was brought up how Days Gone is based in the Pacific Northwest, which isn’t a usual setting for a video game. “Yeah from the beginning we wanted it in the Pacific Northwest,” Garvin said. “Most people actually don’t know that the region is actually the mostly desert.

“Seattle is on the west side of the Cascade Range, as is about a third of Oregon, and that’s where all the rain is. That’s where all the green forest is. Where we live, it’s mostly all desert which means that it’s all scarred by volcanism. Which means you have ravines, you have buttes, you have all these steep sort of crevices everywhere. So all the vegetation is built up around that because it’s high desert, it’s very harsh, very extreme.”

Garvin went on to note that all of it is real and that the development team “heavily researched” the area to ensure accuracy. Ross then chimed in, saying, “it’s a beautiful and sinister environment. And honestly, it’s like a character in the game in its own way. It can be snowing in the morning, it can be hot at lunch, then it can be snowing again or raining at night. It can snow as late as June or July too. It’s really a dynamic environment, so we’re not really stretching much for the game. We’re just delivering on what’s there.”

It seems that players will have their hands full with not only the various Freakers they’ll encounter, but also the environment itself. You can check out the full discussion right here.

Days Gone is set to arrive on April 26th exclusively for PlayStation 4.

What do you think about this? Do you believe we’re about to see one of the most thought out weather systems featured in a video game with Days Gone? Sound off in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

