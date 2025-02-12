New Dead by Daylight Update Brings Fixes for Resident Evil Event

If you are a resident of the evil multiplayer horror game Dead By Daylight, the latest patch notes are here to slaughter the bugs limiting the video game’s potential. Behaviour Interactive launched the online survival horror game in 2016, with the title becoming a commercial success despite mixed reviews. Over the past few years, the game has seen collaborations with iconic horror franchises such as A Nightmare on Elm Street, Chucky, Five Nights at Freddy’s, Stranger Things, and Silent Hill. One of the games’ frequent visitors is the Resident Evil series, which has brought characters such as Nemesis, Leon Kennedy, Ada Wong, and Albert Wesker. The newest update for the Resident Evil event fixes various 2v8 gameplay elements and visual bugs, including corrections within the Raccoon City Police Station.

These patch notes also fix various issues related to outfit clipping, skins, and add-ons for several characters like The Nemesis, Nightmare, Twins, and The Knight. Some highlights that have been fixed in this update are the reduced interaction snap time for Survivors and fixes to the RPD, which has been a much-requested ask from DBD fans.

Here’s what to expect from the latest patch notes 8.5.2 for Dead By Daylight:

Bug Fixes

2V8

Reduced the Survivor’s Herb interaction snap time.

Fixed an issue that could cause Killers to become stuck in the trial after the End Game Collapse when a bot became stuck in a cage state.

Fixed an issue that caused the Survivor to lose their struggle animation when interrupted by the Deathslinger’s harpoon while getting vaccinated or sprayed by another Survivor.

Fixed an issue that caused Survivors to briefly float in the air before going to a cage when picked up by Naughty Bear.

Fixed an issue in Raccoon City Police Station where killers and Survivors could land on top of crates in the main hall.

Fixed an issue that caused the Event Entry Screen Overview tab to incorrectly refer to the Raccoon City Police Station as the Raccoon City Police Department.

Audio

Fixed an issue where the chains and leather clothes from the Tortured Souls outfit would not make any sound while moving in the menu and in the game for The Huntress, The Plague, The Blight, and The Knight.

Fixed an issue where killers would play the wrong material SFX for their footsteps in the Dead Dawg Saloon map.

Fixed an issue where the Slice & Dice charge scream would fail to resume after a Scamper Vault or Pallet is performed.

Fixed an issue that caused the Spirit’s Husk SFX to be heard while phase walking.

Fixed an issue that caused the Legion’s grunt to play twice at the end of Feral Frenzy.

Characters

Fixed an issue that caused the ‘Rose Marigold’ outfit’s skirt to clip through the Survivor’s legs.

Fixed an issue that caused the Knight’s Rift weapon and Deep Rift variant to appear the same.

Fixed an issue that caused empty nodes to appear in the Dark Lord’s Bloodweb.

Fixed an issue that caused the Nightmare to teleport beyond the Exit Gate when teleporting with the Class Photo add-on in the Greenville Square map.

Fixed an issue that caused the Nightmare’s Dream Pallet shimmer to default to the maximum intensity when the pallet is placed outside the intended visible Survivor range.

Fixed an issue that caused the Executioner’s Wax Doll and Black Strap add-ons to give the same range increase to Punishment of the Damned.

Fixed an issue that caused the Onryo’s Reiko’s Watch add-on to have no effect.

Fixed an issue that caused the Nemesis’ zombies to become invulnerable to basic attacks after being hit right after spawning.

Fixed an issue where the Twins Charlotte could recall Victor instantly when latched onto a Survivor after Killer Instinct is applied.

Fixed an issue that caused the Houndmaster’s Dog to float in the air briefly when vaulting the pallet on the second floor leading to a fall in the Game map.

Fixed an issue that caused the Mastermind’s Iridescent Uroboros Vial add-on to increase Survivors’ infection very rapidly at the start of the match.

Fixed an issue that caused the Survivors window vault animation to stutter.

Environment/Maps

Fixed an issue in the realm of Coldwind Farm where the camera clipped through the survivor when spawning close to the Tree tile.

Fixed an issue in Mother’s Dwelling map where the killer could land inside a tree when lunge attack from the balcony of the house.

Fixed an issue in Raccoon City Police Station where the Dream Snares of the Nightmare would not go through walls in the West Wing of the building.

Fixed an issue in multiple maps where the Vile Purge of the Plague would hit an invisible collision near exit gates.

Fixed an issue in the realm of Decimated Borgo where a pallet was missing from a Maze Tile.

Fixed an issue in Treatment Theatre where the Dream Snare of the Nightmare would not go through walls.

