DC Comics Fans Share Picks For Video Game Adaptations After Discovery Report

DC Comics fans want to see a number of different video games from Warner Bros. Discovery after a recent report. In Variety, a big piece was published this week detailing the company’s plans to overhaul the comics brand. A key part of their strategy was to leverage more video game content as a part of that push. So, even with Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League and Gotham Knights on tap, look for more output from the company. However, the commitment itself is not the only interesting part of this news. One thing that people want to see is more of the DC roster hit different game platforms. When’s the last time you saw a Green Lantern in a game? Superman hasn’t been playable in a massive AAA title since Injustice. Smaller characters like Green Arrow, Harley Quinn and The Flash could use a turn in the spotlight as well.

Recently, the Suicide Squad game got pushed to 2023. Rocksteady director Sefton Hill had to announce the new . “We’ve made the difficult decision to delay Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League to Spring 2023. I know a delay is frustrating but that time is going into making the best game we can,” Hill said of the decision to move the game back. “I look forward to bringing the chaos to Metropolis together. Thanks for your patience.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/ricsavage99/status/1515017627919392768?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

What DC character would you like to see in a game? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Batman Ninja

https://twitter.com/ABXY_Reviews/status/1514983752698679301?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Superman deserves

https://twitter.com/MaximilianTDom/status/1514990716904251397?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Constantine game?!!?

https://twitter.com/ArosElric/status/1514998504577454086?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Batman Beyond…but a bit different

https://twitter.com/thenewwxve/status/1515003656520753157?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Arrowverse forever

https://twitter.com/ItssCrazy21/status/1515005886225428485?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Lot of Green Arrow love

https://twitter.com/JBtheCape/status/1515005973626339329?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

RTS vibes

https://twitter.com/TheKrakenDude/status/1515007312657850371?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

So specific and true