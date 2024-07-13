DC Super Heroes United Crushes Funding Goal on Gamefound, Reveals Titans Expansion

Spin Master and CMON are finally inviting fans to jump into the world of DC Super Heroes United, which is now live on Gamefound and has absolutely crushed its initial $200,000 goal. The project is now sitting at over $770,500 and still has 18 days left, and as of now already features not just the core game but also a new Teen Titans expansion and a Gamefound campaign exclusive set of playable heroes. Those heroes are none other than the Wonder Twins and their adorable super monkey Gleek, which will come with any pledge alongside all of the unlocked stretch goals, and more stretch goals are presumably on the way. As for expansions, the Titans expansion is already up for order, but in past campaigns, we’ve seen multiple expansions released, so we’ll have to wait and see if DC Super Heroes United follows suit.

Teen Titans Expansion

DC Super Heroes United currently has one expansion you can add to the core set, which is the Teen Titans expansion that is exclusive to the Gamefound campaign. Teen Titans features four heroes to play as, including Robin (Dick Grayson), Raven, Starfire, and Beast Boy. You will get two equipment cards to use, which are Robin’s Batarang and Escrima Sticks, as well as eight Animal Form cards for Beast Boy’s various transformations.

You’ll need villains to battle of course, and the expansion comes with two of the Titans’ greatest villains in Deathstroke and Trigon. Deathstroke will focus on deadly assassination techniques throughout his turns, and he will get a head start as well, as he gets to take two turns back to back at the beginning of the game. Then there’s Trigon, who stands at 14 centimeters tall and can spawn in any game, tasking the Titans with having to banish him from this world.

Core Set and Stretch Goals

The core set features Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, The Flash, Cyborg, and Aquaman, and they will face villains that include Joker, Darkseid, Cheetah, and Lex Luthor. Each villain plays completely differently and will necessitate players to change their strategies as they work together to take them down. Meanwhile, the heroes will also play quite differently and will require players to take advantage of their heroes’ unique abilities and work together to save civilians, defeat henchmen, deal with threats, and ultimately attack and defeat the boss to win the game.

In addition to the core box characters, the campaign has already moved through a host of stretch goals, unlocking even more heroes and villains to add to your DC Super Heroes United experience. So far the campaign has unlocked Wildcat, Blue Beetle, Booster Gold, Mega, Red Tornado, Black Lightning, Martian Manhunter, and Vixen as playable heroes. On the villains’ side the campaign has unlocked Black Mask, Black Manta, Parasite, Gorilla Grodd, Despero, and Steppenwolf. Other stretch goals unlocked include Complications Challenge cards and New Super Hero and Super-Villain cards, and the next stretch goal up to bat is Ra’s al Gaul, who will unlock soon. There is also a campaign exclusive Power Girl that is included for those who back the campaign.

