Dead by Daylight Anniversary Event Will Reveal "Iconic" Horror License

Dead by Daylight is getting yet another Chapter soon complete with another Killer, Survivor, and a map which all come from an “iconic horror franchise,” according to Behaviour Interactive. The developer of the asymmetrical multiplayer game teased the reveal this week in an announcement which asked players to tune into a celebration of the game’s fourth anniversary on May 26th at 2 p.m. ET to see what’s in store. It hasn’t been hinted at what the “classic license” is, but from the sound of it, this seems like a Dead by Daylight Chapter to keep an eye on.

The reveal will happen on both Twitch and YouTube when players are able to get a first look at the new Chapter planned for Dead by Daylight. Wording in the press release built up the reveal as a big one by saying the unnamed horror license is one that’s “marked the world of horror since its inception.” The biggest parts of these Chapters are typically the Killers since they’re the most unique characters to play as, but this upcoming sixteenth Chapter will of course have a map and a “mysterious” Survivor alongside the Killer.

“We are quite excited to celebrate another amazing year in the history of Dead by Daylight” said Mathieu Côté, game director on Dead by Daylight. “The game is always changing, always improving. We've brought you a lot of really cool stuff this year and next year will be even more intense. This last chapter is a very emotional milestone for us and we cannot wait to share it with you. Come join us as we celebrate year 4 of Dead by Daylight.”

Dead by Daylight Chapters are a mix of original content created by Behaviour Interactive such as The Deathslinger, a harpoon-shooting Killer added in the latest Chapter, as well as the inclusion of truly iconic characters like Michael Myers and Freddy Krueger. Every new Chapter is highly anticipated since they mean new ways to play the game through more characters and perks that can be acquired by existing Survivors and Killers, but the licensed Chapters have a special appeal to them since they mean players will get to experience playing as fan-favorite characters.

The game already has numerous horror icons that have been around for a while which makes it a bit easier to cross off possibilities, but there are still so many to choose from that it makes it difficult to guess what the reveal will be. Perhaps we’ll get some more teases building up to the event, but either way, plan on tuning into the anniversary celebration on May 26th to see what’s planned.

