Dead by Daylight's Attack on Titan Skins Are Being Removed from Sale

Dead by Daylight's Attack on Titan skins that were announced just last year will soon be removed from the store, Behaviour Interactive announced this week. The developer said that it'll remove the Attack on Titan collection from the in-game store after July 18th, though those who've already bought Attack on Titan skins like the Armored Titan for The Oni and more can rest assured knowing that their owned content isn't going to be taken away – it just won't be sold anymore. For those who haven't gotten all they want from Dead by Daylight's Attack on Titan collab, you'll be able to pick up some of the skins at a discount soon before the Attack on Titan outfits are removed from the store.

Behaviour announced the plans to remove Dead by Daylight's Attack on Titan skins from the store this week on socials and said that if you buy an Attack on Titan outfit before July 18th, it's yours to keep. An explanation for why the Attack on Titan collection is being taken out wasn't given, but seeing how this is all happening roughly a year after the Dead by Daylight skins were first added, it seems likely that the license for the Attack on Titan skins is simply running out similar to how Dead by Daylight lost its Stranger Things content awhile back. Fortunately for those who do want more of the Attack on Titan skins, a sale will take place soon.

"The Attack on Titan Collection breached the gates of Dead by Daylight almost a year ago, but it's time for the Collection to leave the store on July 18th 2023," Behaviour said on Twitter with a promise of more information to come soon. "We'll be holding a sale starting this Monday, June 19th, to give you a chance to purchase them at a discounted price."

The Attack on Titan Collection breached the gates of Dead by Daylight almost a year ago, but it’s time for the Collection to leave the store on July 18th 2023. We’ll be holding a sale starting this Monday, June 19th, to give you a chance to purchase them at a discounted price. pic.twitter.com/XSMPQOuWNW — Dead by Daylight (@DeadbyDaylight) June 16, 2023

In replies to the announcement, some worried that other bits of licensed content might go the way of the Attack on Titan collection and be removed from the store. While that's possible given the sheer volume of licensed content that Dead by Daylight has, Behaviour reassured players that even if things are removed from the store, they'll still be usable in-game if players acquired them beforehand.

The Dead by Daylight Attack on Titan collection consists of 10 different skins like the aforementioned Armored Titan cosmetic, a Survivor outfit for Kate Denson, and more. Most of the skins cost 1080 Auric Cells except for The Oni's Armored Titan, The Spirit's War Hammer Titan, and Ace Visconti's Kenny Ackerman Survivor outfit which cost 1485 each, though it's not known right now how much the Attack on Titan collection will be discounted during the sale. The full list of skins in the Attack on Titan collection can be found below alongside a list of charms players can obtain based on how many Attack on Titan skins they've bought:

Dead by Daylight's Attack on Titan Skins

Dwight Fairfield – Eren's Uniform

Yui Kimura – Mikasa's Uniform

Jake Park – Levi's Uniform

Meg Thomas – Annie's Uniform

Felix Richter – Armin's Uniform

Kate Denson – Historia's Uniform

Zarina Kassir – Hange's Uniform

Ace Visconti – Kenny's Uniform

The Oni – Armored Titan

The Spirit – War Hammer Titan

Dead by Daylight's Attack on Titan Charms

Cadet Corps Crest Charm: Now unlocked with purchase of any Attack on Titan outfit

Scout Regiment Corps Crest Charm: Unlocking any 3 Attack on Titan outfits

Military Police Regiment Crest Charm: Unlocking any 2 Attack on Titan outfits

Garrison Regiment Crest Charm: Unlocking any Attack on Titan Survivor outfit

Wall Titan Charm: Unlocking any Attack on Titan Killer outfit

The Attack on Titan collection was the first anime crossover of its kind in Dead by Daylight, though it might not be the last. The game has plenty of crossover content, and Behaviour occasionally sends out surveys asking for players opinions on what they'd like to see in the future. Those surveys often mention content from other mediums like anime, movies, other games, and more, so it's always difficult to predict what kind of crossover Dead by Daylight will get next.