Dead by Daylight Reveals Tokyo Ghoul DLC

A new Killer has been revealed for Dead by Daylight. This time around, the game will be adding The Ghoul, a Killer based on the Tokyo Ghoul anime and manga. Today’s announcement came as a pretty big surprise to Dead by Daylight players, both for fans of Tokyo Ghoul, and for those unfamiliar with the source material. Regardless, it seems like a pretty strong fit, and it’s great to see Behaviour Interactive pulling from various horror mediums to bring in new Killers. From the art revealed, Ken Kaneki’s Dead by Daylight appearance looks very faithful to his anime design, from his white hair, to his single creepy red eye.

Behaviour Interactive has released patch notes offering a lot of information about how The Ghoul will play in the game. We also get a glimpse at his Killer Perks, and special ability. The Ghoul’s hunger for flesh will put Survivors in his crosshairs, and he’ll have some interesting abilities to help hunt them down. Full patch notes from the game’s official subreddit can be found below.

NEW KILLER – THE GHOUL

KILLER POWER – ONE-EYED TERROR

SPECIAL ABILITY: Kagune Leap

Use the Power button to charge and launch the Kagune , tentacles that attach to any vertical surface within range and quickly pull The Ghoul forward.

, tentacles that attach to any vertical surface within range and quickly pull The Ghoul forward. After completing a leap , The Ghoul has a window to perform a second consecutive Kagune Leap or put Kagune Leap into cooldown by using the active ability button.

, The Ghoul has a window to perform a second consecutive or put into cooldown by using the active ability button. Kagune Leap enters cooldown once The Ghoul has consumed their leaps , if they leap over a vault or downed pallet, or if the Kagune grabs and leaps at a Survivor.

enters cooldown once The Ghoul has consumed their , if they over a vault or downed pallet, or if the grabs and at a Survivor. If The Ghoul’s second consecutive leap targets a Survivor, they will perform a grab-attack. Grab-attacks damage Survivors if they are healthy; inflict Deep Wounds ; and leave a Kagune Mark .

targets a Survivor, they will perform a grab-attack. Grab-attacks damage Survivors if they are healthy; inflict ; and leave a . Performing a grab-attack also triggers Enraged Mode.

SPECIAL ABILITY: Enraged Mode

While Enraged , The Ghoul can perform up to three consecutive Kagune Leaps and can leap over vaults more quickly if they launch their Kagune at a Survivor.

, The Ghoul can perform up to three consecutive and can over vaults more quickly if they launch their at a Survivor. Enraged Mode remains active while there are Survivors afflicted with Kagune Mark . Marked Survivors will lose their mark if they are fully Mended , or if they are downed.

remains active while there are Survivors afflicted with . Marked Survivors will lose their mark if they are fully , or if they are downed. The Ghoul cannot grab-attack marked Survivors.

Once no marked Survivors remain, a Countdown begins. When the Countdown depletes, Enraged Mode ends. A perfectly timed grab-attack will add extra time to the Countdown. The Countdown is paused while carrying Survivors.

NEW KILLER PERKS

Hex: Nothing But Misery: The effects last until the hex totem is cleansed. When you damage a Survivor with a basic attack, they gain 5/5/5% Hindered for 10/12.5/15 seconds .

Forever Entwined: For each token, you pick up, drop and hook Survivors 4% faster.

None Are Free: When all generators are completed, for each token, all windows and upright pallets are blocked for everyone for 12/14/16 seconds.



The arrival of The Ghoul comes just a week after the announcement that The Cenobite and all Hellraiser content will soon be leaving Dead by Daylight. While one collaboration seems to be on its way out the door, another one is beginning. One of the great things about games like Dead by Daylight is that they can help to introduce newcomers to horror media they might not have tried otherwise. It’s possible this new collaboration will get some people to try Tokyo Ghoul for the first time, and see what the horror series has to offer.

How do you feel about the addition of The Ghoul to Dead by Daylight? Do you plan on checking out the new DLC?