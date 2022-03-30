Dead by Daylight Event Gives Players Free Skins and Bloodpoints

Dead by Daylight has had quite a few events lately, and for the next week or so, it’s having another that’ll grant players free Bloodpoints, skins, and more. This is all part of a “Spring Cleaning” event that offers various rewards simply for playing with those rewards cycling out depending on which day you’re playing Dead by Daylight. This event also doubles as an incentive for players to be active in the matchmaking tests Behaviour Interactive is running throughout the next couple of days.

The mix of daily login rewards, discounts, and other bonuses started on March 28th, so if you haven’t been playing since then, you’re a bit behind, but not by much. The login rewards continue until April 7th with all of those listed below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Dead by Daylight Login Rewards

March 28th – 29th: Jake (Body) – Loner’s Vest Jacket

March 29th – 30th: 50,000 Bloodpoints

March 30th – 31st: Nurse (Head) – Mourning Tears (Stifled)

March 31st – April 1st: 50,000 Bloodpoints

April 1st – 2nd: Jake (Head) – Loner’s Beanie

April 2nd – 3rd: 50,000 Bloodpoints

April 3rd – 4th: Jake (Pants) – Loner’s Work Slacks

April 4th – 5th: 50,000 Bloodpoints

April 5th – 6th: 50,000 Bloodpoints

April 6th – 7th: Nurse (Body) – A Widow’s Gown (Stifled)

April 7th – 8th: 50,000 Bloodpoints

Along with those, everyone’s first match of the day is giving out 1,000 bonus experience instead of just 300. That bonus applies to both roles, so play as the Killer once and the Survivor next or vice versa to get 2,000 bonus experience. Daily Rituals are also giving out double Bloodpoints, and a character sale is live which takes 400 Auric Cells off the price of the Blight, Legion, Plague, Kate, Elodie, Adam, and Zarina.

If you’re curious as to why this event is happening now, you can look to a recent post about matchmaking tests to understand why Behaviour would want players to be more active than usual from now until April 7th. The developer acknowledged that players are often looking for different results from the matchmaking system, and over the next couple of days, Behaviour will be running “matchmaking experiments” to see what works best for everyone.

🧹 Spring Cleaning time! Play Dead by Daylight between March 28 and April 7 to earn rewards.



Details 👉 https://t.co/gisRHUUNNc pic.twitter.com/yOcUacGsvE — Dead by Daylight (@DeadbyDaylight) March 28, 2022

“Some of you have asked for fairer matches, even if it means waiting longer, while others have asked for faster queue times above all else,” Behaviour said. “This makes sense since region, time, role and ratings can all affect matchmaking, and some folks are looking for a casual experience while others are more competitive.”

The catch is that Behaviour isn’t telling players which changes are being made on set dates so as not to sway feedback one direction or the other. The developer is asking for feedback from experiments taking place on March 28th, 29th, 30th, 31st, April 4th, and April 7th and will likely go over the results in a future post.