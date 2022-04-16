Dead by Daylight Players Get Free Rewards Just for Playing

If you’ve been around Dead by Daylight for a while now, you’ll be no stranger to the numerous giveaways and limited-time events the game holds from time to time. Many of those revolve around Bloodpoints, the currency used in-game to purchase different resources from the Bloodwebs respective to different Survivors and Killers, and this latest event follows suit by giving players more Bloodpoints once again. It’s live for the next couple of days with players able to acquire a total of 500,000 Bloodpoints for doing nothing more than logging into the game to play.

Dead by Daylight developer Behaviour Interactive announced the login rewards earlier this week when they began on April 14th. That means that if you’re a bit late to the party, you’ve missed out on two days of Bloodpoints already. Getting 300,000 Bloodpoints isn’t as good as getting 500,000, but it’s better than getting 0, so if you simply log into Dead by Daylight today, tomorrow, and Monday, you’ll secure your free Bloodpoints easily.

Based on the text in the tweet below along with the image, it looks like Behaviour is tying this to an Easter event of sorts even if it wasn’t specified in the tweet. As we mentioned before, however, Dead by Daylight doesn’t really need a reason to give out Bloodpoints since it does so quite frequently. Many of these Bloodpoint giveaways are tied to limited-time events that typically just incentivize players to hop on and play, but sometimes they’re connected to larger projects as well like matchmaking tests which just recently wrapped up.

🐇 This little bunny managed to steal Billy's Bloodpoints, and she wants to share them with you!



Claim 100,000BP each day between April 14-18 just by logging in! pic.twitter.com/6XBkObDWXe — Dead by Daylight (@DeadbyDaylight) April 14, 2022

Codes are also frequently given out by Behaviour for players to redeem in-game. Some of these codes net players cosmetics while others grant the more premium Auric Cells currency, but more often than not, they’ll give players Bloodpoints. A couple of codes were added to the Dead by Daylight site recently when it was revamped to give players a reason to look through all its new bells and whistles. It looks like those codes are no longer present on the site itself, but they’ve still been recorded online previously if you want to try your luck at them to see if they still work.