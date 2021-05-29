Dead by Daylight Is Changing the Memento Mori System

✖

Dead by Daylight’s Memento Mori system grants players one of the most satisfying experiences the game has to offer, but only if people are able to pull it off correctly. The current version of the Memento Mori system requires an offering to be made by Killers before the match starts if the character wants to pull off their signature kill on a Survivor, though simply pledging that offering isn’t enough to guarantee a Mori kill. Developer Behaviour Interactive is looking to assuage some of those frustrations with thwarted Mori kills by revamping the system to give players new ways to pull off their kills.

The plans for the future of Memento Mori kills and offerings were teased during the game’s anniversary broadcast, the same one that shared details on the new Resident Evil content coming to the game. Towards the end of the broadcast, design director Matt S. talked about the live design in Dead by Daylight and addressed the Mori plans.

“Currently, a Killer can play an Offering that grants them the ability to eliminate a Survivor from a Trial by their own hands,” Matt said. “Before the recent changes to the Mori Offerings, this allowed the Killer to end the game prematurely for any unfortunate Survivors that ended up on the receiving end. We’re discussing a new approach now to triggering Moris that is no longer based on playing an Offering but rather integrated into the core gameplay of the Trial. This new feature would mean that, in effect, Killers would have to earn their Moris rather than be granted the opportunity by simply playing an Offering.”

Matt commented that Moris are currently seen as something of a “toxic” part of the game, a kill used to emphasize a point against a problematic Survivor or a way to taunt people. The goal with the new system is to make them a more natural part of the game as opposed to how it’s currently viewed.

The system is currently in early stages of its changes being worked on, the design director said, so don’t expect to see it implemented in the game anytime soon. We’ll likely see it come to the test servers first though to give people a preview of the changes before they’re finalized.

Behaviour Interactive also said in the past that it’s open to adding more Mori kills for Killers. And if you’re wondering who’s got the best Mori kill in the game, the community already decided that earlier this year.