Dead by Daylight Players Get to Vote on the Next Cosplay Guide

If there’s a Killer or Survivor in Dead by Daylight that you want to either dress up as yourself or just want to be impressed by other people’s cosplays, now’s the time to make your opinion known. Behaviour Interactive has opened up a poll to give players the chance to vote on which cosplay guide they’ll see next. The developer didn’t outright say that the winners of the polls will be chosen as the focus for the next cosplay guides, but voting will at least tell them which ones are priorities.

The polls for the cosplay guides are open now and consist of two separate voting opportunities. There’s one for the Killers and one for the Survivors, and they can both be found here. Simply move the various characters up in down to put them in your preferred order and then submit the poll and it’ll be on its way to Behaviour.

“We want to make more! And we want to know which one the Community wants to see next,” the survey from Behaviour said at the top. “Please tell us which characters you want to see featured in Cosplay Guide the most! The Cosplay guides will be featuring 3D renders of the character.”

Tell us which character you want to see featured in the next cosplay guide! https://t.co/FRkMpqAVUi #DeadbyDaylight — Dead by Daylight (@DeadByBHVR) July 3, 2019

You’ll notice that there are a few Killers and Survivors missing from the lists though, particularly the ones that players probably recognize the easiest. A note found at the end of the message above confirmed that any licensed Killer like Freddy, Leatherface, or Michael Myers are “excluded from Cosplay Guide at this moment.” The last part of that message means that there’s at least some hope that we’ll one day see a cosplay for a Dead by Daylight version of these famed Killers, but it doesn’t look like that’ll be happening just yet.

Whatever this next cosplay guide will be will follow the release of the first Dead by Daylight how-to that was for the Huntress. That Killer was the first of the game’s many characters who was featured in a detailed breakdown of her appearance right down to the frostbite on her lip and the blood on her weapon.

