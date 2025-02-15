Dead by Daylight Players Are Getting Massive Bonuses This Weekend

This weekend might be a really good time to check out the hit asymmetric multiplayer horror game Dead by Daylight. Behaviour Interactive recently brought its fan-favorite 2v8 mode back from the dead. However, this time around, they collaborated with influential survival horror video game franchise Resident Evil to give it a bit more flair. During this period, the developer added two Survivor bots for 2v8 to help alleviate long Killer queues when needed. While intentions were good, it didn’t seem to quite help. As such, the studio announced another test is currently underway, and includes some requested features that may excite both Survivors and Killers.

In a recent post from the official Dead by Daylight X account, the developer confirms the addition of 2 bots only improved queue times by 3 minutes, from 18 to 15 minutes. This frustrated players for a couple of reasons. The obvious being the queue times were still long. Another reason pertained to the bots behavior, with most games favoring Killers. As such, a number of bonuses have been added throughout the Valentine’s Day weekend to give big incentives to Survivors in particular.

Available right now, players get a triple XP bonus for all players, and all modes. So, not matter what type of match or role a player queues for, they’ll earn significantly more XP. Due to the aforementioned bot issue, they have reduced the number of Survivor bots in 2v8 matches from 2 to 1 per lobby max. Lastly, for both 2v8 and 1v4 modes, there is now a +400% Bloodpoint bonus for Survivors. This is to incentivize players to pick the less favored role, and hopefully reduce wait times. These changes will only be available throughout this weekend, so anyone wanting to take advantage of the various bonuses will have to play within the next couple of days.

The developer did announce a change that will happen starting Monday, February 17th. They will test deactivating all bots in 2v8 for a two day period. This means players should have to wait until a match is full of human Survivors and Killers. Whether this change will stay is currently unknown as it is only being implemented to gather “comparative data.” The developer implores players to share their feedback once they’ve experienced the changes. They also confirm that they will follow up on the results of the test period, and announce what is next moving forward.

Along with the return of the 2v8 mode, the Dead by Daylight Resident Evil collaboration brings The Nemesis and The Mastermind to the Killer roster. Additionally, the Raccoon City Police Department from Resident Evil 2 is added to the map rotation.

“This marks the first time The Nemesis and The Mastermind have ever teamed up to actively work together, and that presents a unique circumstance,” reads an official description of the Killers. “Both of their Killer Powers involve infecting Survivors; Nemesis uses the T-Virus, while Wesker uses Uroboros.”

The new Dead by Daylight Resident Evil content is available to play now on all platforms.