Dead by Daylight Update Buffing New Singularity Killer

The newest set of Dead by Daylight patch notes coming soon as part of the 7.0.1 Bugfix Patch will include some changes for the game's newest Killer, The Singularity. Fortunately for those who have been enjoying the new Killer ever since its release in the End Transmission Chapter, the proposed changes are straight buffs across the board. The new Killer will come out the other side of the update stronger than it currently is, though we'll have to wait until closer to the time of the next bugfix patch's release to see what the full patch notes look like.

Behaviour Interactive shared some early notes for the new Killer and the EMPs that were added to the game as a way for a Survivor player to counter The Singularity's power. A Survivor like Gabriel Soma, the other new character added in End Transmission, can use EMPs to disable Biopods which are used to track Survivors and ultimately lets The Singularity teleport to a Survivor's location.

These EMPs have been used a bit too often in the past week, however, so Behaviour Interactive is making it so that they're a bit harder to come by. Similarly, it seems Survivors were holding onto EMPs and were only using them when they were about to get tagged with the new Killer's Temporal Slipstream part of its ability. Behaviour Interactive is taking aim at that, too, by slowing Survivors down when they're charging an EMP.

You've caused a global EMP shortage. I hope you're happy. 😠

Balance changes are on the way 👉 https://t.co/VJ3nmpq7no pic.twitter.com/f8uwLsMw8D — Dead by Daylight (@DeadbyDaylight) June 20, 2023

The patch notes (so far) for the new Dead by Daylight update coming soon can be seen below. Note that there's no mention of Gabriel Soma and his perks nor is the new map, Toba Landing, mentioned at all, but that could change when the full patch notes are released. The Singularity's perks like Forced Hesitation have also not been talked about, so we may see those perks adjusted further in the next update as well.

Dead by Daylight Singularity Buffs in the 7.0.1 Patch

Reduced the number of Supply Cases to 4 (was 5).

Increased EMP Generation time to 100 seconds (was 90 seconds).

Reduced the duration of disabled Biopods to 45 seconds (was 60 seconds).

Increased the time to charge an EMP to 2.5 seconds (was 2 seconds).

New effect: Survivors are now slowed by 10% when charging the EMP.

The End Transmission Chapter is the latest DLC to be added to Dead by Daylight, but as those who've kept up with the game and probably even those who haven't will know, there's another big DLC coming soon: Nicolas Cage. The actor will be added to the game as a Survivor as part of a mini Chapter of sorts given that the release is so far only known to include Nicolas Cage and not a Killer nor a new map. That DLC is scheduled to release on July 21st, though we'll find out more about it sooner than that with more info to be shared on July 5th.