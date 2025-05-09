Dead by Daylight Is Getting a Witcher Crossover

Dead by Daylight’s new Five Nights at Freddy’s DLC is the big focus of the year ahead of its Summer 2025 release date, but sooner than that, players are getting another iconic franchise in their horror mashup game: The Witcher. While not nearly as horror-leaning as The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, Nightmare on Elm Street, and every other horror series that’s graced Dead by Daylight, The Witcher boasts plenty of recognizable characters that’ll soon be in Dead by Daylight as premium cosmetics for some of the existing characters.

This means that you won’t actually be playing as unique Survivors or Killers from The Witcher in Dead by Daylight complete with perks and powers, so temper your expectations if you’re planning on carving up a Demogorgon from Stranger Things as Geralt. Instead, we’ll see Geralt by way of a skin for the Survivor Vittorio Toscano with other Survivors and two Killers assuming the likeness of other characters, so if you’re a big Witcher fan but don’t have all the characters taking part, it might be time to expand your pool before The Witcher’s DLC releases on June 3rd.

The full roundup of Dead by Daylight’s Witcher characters consists of Vittorio Toscano as Geralt, Sable Ward as Ciri, Kate Denson as Yennefer, Mikaela Reid as Triss, The Artist as The Leshen, and The Knight as Eredin. All of those cosmetics can be seen in the images above ahead of their release.

Dead by Daylight has gotten smaller, non-Chapter collabs like this in the past through things like the Attack on Titan cosmetics that were added to the game several years ago. While there may be bundle options whenever these skins are released, players will most likely be buying them piecemeal from the in-game store. The Survivor skins are a bit more universal since perks can be mixed and matched between Survivors as long as you have the base characters, so many Survivor players will benefit from these, but the real winners are those who were already playing The Knight and The Artist and now get unique Witcher skins for their Killers.

It’s also worth pointing out that past collaborations have sometimes been removed from the Dead by Daylight store after a set amount of time, generally due to licensing issues. While that’s a long ways off for this Witcher collab (assuming it’ll ever happen), it’s something to keep in mind after these skins release on June 7th.