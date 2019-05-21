Dead Cells: Rise of the Giant DLC Arriving Soon on Nintendo Switch

It waas recently revealed that Motion Twin is officially bringing their platformer Dead Cells to mobile devices later this year. While fans may be excited about that, another thing they should be pretty pumped about is the Rise of the Giant DLC. This free content has already arrived for those playing the game on PC, but other platforms have been left without. That said, those enjoying the title on the Nintendo Switch will be receiving the free DLC later this week. In fact, the arrival of said DLC on the portable console is only a few days away.

According to the Nintendo Switch’s News Channel, the free Dead Cells DLC is just around the corner. Set to arrive on May 23rd, this pack of content will provide players with ten new enemies, boss fights, two new areas, new weapons, and it will also provide players with the ability to create their own skins and outfits for the playable character.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For more on Dead Cells:

RogueVania: The progressive exploration of an interconnected world, with the replayability of a rogue-lite and the adrenaline pumping threat of permadeath.

2D Souls-lite Action: Tough but fair combat, more than fifty weapons and spells with unique gameplay, and of course, the emergency panic roll to get you out of trouble.

Nonlinear progression: Sewers, Ossuary or Remparts? Once unlocked, special permanent abilities allow you to access new paths to reach your objective. Opt for the path that suits your current build, your play style or just your mood.

Exploration: Secret rooms, hidden passages, charming landscapes. Take a moment to stroll the towers and breath in that fresh sea mist infused air…

Dead Cells is currently available on Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. The Rise of the Giant DLC is available on PC and will be coming to Nintendo Switch on May 23rd. As for when it will be arriving for those on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, it is unknown at this time. For more on the game, check out some of our previous coverage.

What do you think about all of this? Excited to get down on the free Dead Cells DLC on Nintendo Switch later this week? How have you been liking the game itself? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!