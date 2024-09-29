Dead Rising 2 Deluxe Remaster Is Possible, Says Capcom

Capcom is already indicating that it's open to working on a "Deluxe Remaster" of Dead Rising 2. Earlier this month, Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster, a remake of the first game in the series, was released and has since been quite a hit with fans. With this being the first new Dead Rising project of any sort since 2016's Dead Rising 4, questions have naturally risen when it comes to what Capcom will do with the franchise next. Now, those at the publisher have said that they're not shooting down the idea of giving the same treatment to the second entry in the saga.

Talking to Inverse, Capcom producer Kei Morimoto revealed that it's "definitely possible" for Dead Rising 2 Deluxe Remaster to be next on tap. Morimoto didn't outright confirm or deny whether such a project will happen, but more indicated that it's something Capcom would be willing to make if it saw a desire in the market. To that end, the sales performance of Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster plays a pivotal part in what the company will decide to do in the future.

"Remaking or remastering Dead Rising 2 is definitely possible," Morimoto said. "For the time being, we're monitoring market trends and how Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster performs. If we're able to identify an appropriate time where we'd be able to sell a remake or remaster of Dead Rising 2, there's potential for the project to be considered."

Although sales figures have yet to be divulged, all publicly available info points to Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster at least being a critical success. The remake currently boasts a "Very Positive" rating on Steam from players in addition to an 83/100 aggregate score on Metacritic. Despite getting criticized by some for "censoring" content that was found in the original game, Deluxe Remaster has generally proven to be well-received out of the gate. Whether or not this is enough for Capcom to immediately greenlight Dead Rising 2 Deluxe Remaster isn't known, but we'll find out one way or another down the road.