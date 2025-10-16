Dead Space 4 Gets Update From Series Creator

The creator of the Dead Space franchise believes there’s a chance that Dead Space 4 could finally happen. EA’s celebrated horror franchise was one of the best things to come out of the Xbox 360 and PS3 era, but unfortunately, that is also where Dead Space ended. Despite high praise from fans and critics alike, Dead Space failed to reach the commercial heights that EA had hoped for, dashing any hopes for future games after the end of the trilogy. There were plans to keep things going, but alas, EA had other plans and decided to move Visceral Games on to other projects like Battlefield Hardline.

Many have mourned the loss of Dead Space, but fans got some hope a few years ago. The Dead Space remake came along and was an incredible modernization of the horror classic, earning praise across the industry. It was a solid effort and one that had fans demanding either a remake of Dead Space 2 or a fourth game entirely. However, two years later and we have no signs that either one are happening. In fact, reports indicated that both ideas were pitched but turned down because the remake didn’t sell well enough. However, there may be yet another chance.

Dead Space 4 Could Happen Following New EA Deal

Image Courtesy of Electronic Arts

Dead Space creator Glen Schofield told IGN that he believes there may be an opportunity for a new game soon. The developer pitched Dead Space 4 after the remake and was promptly turned down as EA was once again moving away from the series. Many assumed that was the final nail in the coffin, but Schofield thinks that EA’s new owners may be able to make something happen one way or another. A group of new investors are set to acquire EA for $55 billion, but they will also take on $20 billion in debt.

It’s expected that EA will have to lighten its load in some way to get rid of that debt either by laying people off or, perhaps more productively, selling franchises and studios. Schofield thinks that EA could make some money by selling the sci-fi horror franchise to a new company which would then open the door to a new Dead Space game. As a result, Schofield is already making calls to try and figure out if Dead Space 4 can finally happen.

“We’ll see,” said Schofield. “I don’t know where EA’s head is right now, I don’t think they made money on [the Dead Space remake]. Dead Space needs to be adapted to different mediums — movies, TV series, it would be great. But I am more optimistic [since the sale of EA], because somebody new could buy [the Dead Space IP].”

Schofield only briefly worked on Dead Space 2 and didn’t touch 3 at all because he left Visceral Games to found Sledgehammer Games, the studio that would go on to make Call of Duty titles. Following his tenure there, he went on to open Striking Distance Studios, but is now a free agent once more. He seems to be interested in returning to Dead Space, but only time will tell if that franchise ends up under a new roof and if that company would be interested in letting Schofield shepherd a new game in the series.

