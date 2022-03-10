Dead Space Remake Release Window Reportedly Revealed

The release window for EA’s upcoming remake of the original Dead Space has reportedly been revealed. When this Dead Space Remake was first announced last year, EA and developer Motive Studios didn’t opt to say anything about launch plans for the title. However, based on some rumors and reports that came about in the wake of this reveal, it was suggested that a release in the latter portion of 2022 seemed likely. Now, this window is said to have internally shifted within EA, meaning that the remake won’t end up arriving until 2023 instead.

According to a new report from GamesBeat, Electronic Arts has now moved the target release window for Dead Space from 2022 to 2023. The report doesn’t say anything about a more specific window in 2023 for when the game could arrive, but EA is said to have pushed the project back to further polish and improve on it. The reason for this is because the publisher is said to want this remake to pave the way for new sequels to come about in the future. As such, it really wants to knock this game out of the park so that future installments can be that much more feasible.

Even though it might be disappointing to hear that the remake of Dead Space likely won’t come out this year, this week should still bring some exciting new information on the project with it. Specifically, EA is poised to hold a new live stream tomorrow on March 11th that will offer up new details about the game. And while it remains to be seen how much of Dead Space EA and Motive Studios will opt to show off during this presentation, it stands to reason that there could be some exciting things unveiled.

How do you feel about the Dead Space Remake launching next year rather than releasing this fall? Are you upset by this news, or do you think that this year is already busy enough with new releases?