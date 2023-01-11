New Dead Space Remake Trailer Leaks Before Release

The launch trailer for Electronic Arts' upcoming remake of Dead Space has leaked prior to its official reveal. When it comes to new releases in 2023, Dead Space is slated to be the first major AAA title that will hit store shelves. As such, EA is in the midst of promoting the game heavily and is currently gearing up to let loose a new trailer tomorrow. Prior to that time, however, this latest video for the title has already appeared online.

In a new leak that stems from Valve's Steam platform for PC, the launch trailer for this remake of Dead Space can now be viewed. The trailer itself features a number of new gameplay clips from the project to go along with a handful of cinematics that will seemingly appear in the game. As for how this trailer ended up leaking in the first place, well, those at EA likely uploaded the video to Steam in advance of pushing it live within the coming day. Rather than it being completely private, though, Steam users found an unlisted version of the video which has allowed them to watch it in advance.

"Isaac Clarke is an everyman engineer on a mission to repair a vast mining ship, the USG Ishimura, only to discover something has gone horribly wrong. The ship's crew has been slaughtered and Isaac's beloved partner, Nicole, is lost somewhere on board," says the official story description of Dead Space. "Now alone and armed with only his engineering tools and skills, Isaac races to find Nicole as the nightmarish mystery of what happened aboard the Ishimura unravels around him. Trapped with hostile creatures called Necromorphs, Isaac faces a battle for survival, not only against the escalating terrors of the ship but against his own crumbling sanity."

If you didn't already have Dead Space's release date circled on your calendar, it's set to arrive roughly two weeks from now on January 27th. When it does release, it will only be available on current-gen platforms which include PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC.

Are you going to be snagging this new version of Dead Space for yourself later this month? And what do you think about the game's latest trailer that has released? Let me know either down in the comments or message me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.