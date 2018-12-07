Joe Manganiello’s ‘Death Saves’ Streetwear is the Hot Fantasy-Themed Present for This Holiday Season

Looking for a cool present for your fantasy enthusiast this holiday season? Look no further than ‘Death Saves,’ a streetwear and accessory line created by Justice League actor Joe Manganiello.

Manganiello’s launched ‘Death Saves’ earlier this year as a streetwear line with imagery inspired by various fantasy, metal rock, and geek franchises from the 1980s. Their first collaboration was with Dungeons & Dragons, and now their releasing a new line of clothing featuring the work of legendary artist Frank Frazetta.

To celebrate the launch of this new line, ‘Death Saves’ is opening a pop-up shop this weekend at the Bait retail location at 7667 Melrose Ave. in Los Angeles. Not only is ‘Death Saves’ debuting five pieces from their Death Saves x Frazetta collection, they’ll also have some new Dungeons & Dragons pieces and free giveaways and other surprises in store too.

‘Death Saves’ provided ComicBook.com with an exclusive look at one of the new D&D t-shirts that will debut at the pop-up shop this weekend. It’s an awesome psychedelic take on the Grim Reaper as illustrated by the Italian artist Solomacello.

In addition to the creepy imagery of Death itself, the shirt also features the word “Thantos” (the word for Death in ancient Greek) in Ancient Greek text on the back of the shirt as well as quotes from book of Revelations that describe Horseman of Death from the Apocalypse. Finally, the quote “Nothing can save you from Death” in Greek appears above the moon on the artwork, which is a clever nod to the ‘Death Saves’ name.

You can visit ‘Death Saves’ at their pop-up shop from 11 AM – 7 PM on Friday, 11 AM – 7 PM on Saturday, and 11 AM – 6 PM on Sunday. You can also check out Death Saves’ website if you won’t be able to visit LA this weekend.