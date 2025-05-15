Death Stranding World Strand Tour 2 Announced by Hideo Kojima

Hideo Kojima’s Death Stranding 2: On the Beach is one of the most highly anticipated games of 2025. To capitalize on this and celebrate its upcoming release on June 24th, Kojima Productions has announced the Death Stranding World Strand Tour 2 where special guests and events will be held at 12 locations around the globe. This is similar to other events held by Kojima Productions and offers fans a unique experience. Fans in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Australia will be able to attend this event in cities located in these regions. For now, only the cities hosting the events have been made known, with additional details to be revealed at a later date.

The Death Stranding 2 World Strand 2 tour will be held across 12 cities throughout the months of June, July, August, October, and November. Fans will want to keep their eyes peeled for when tickets and more details go live. For now, here is where you can attend the Death Stranding 2 World Strand 2.

Los Angeles – June 8th

Sydney – June 14th

Tokyo – June 26th

Paris – June 28th

London – June 30th

Seoul – July 4th

Taipei – July 6th

Hong Kong – July 9th

Shanghai – July 12th

Riyadh – August

Sao Paulo – October

Lucca – November

sam proter bridges in death stranding 2: on the beach.

In another recent announcement, Kojima Productions and Sony revealed an exclusive, limited-edition Death Stranding 2: On the Beach PlayStation 5 DualSense Controller, set to go up for pre-order on May 22nd. It is only available at the PlayStation Direct Store, and it is expected to sell out quickly due to the limited quantities.

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach is a sequel and follows Sam Porter after the events of the first Death Stranding. Players can expect an engaging story, new and returning characters, as well as improved combat, and more movement options. Death Stranding 2: On the Beach is priced at $69.99 and will release on PlayStation 5 exclusively on launch day.