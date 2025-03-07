Death Stranding 2 Release Date, Pre-Orders Reportedly Coming Soon

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach is one of the most highly anticipated games of the year given that it comes from the legendary Hideo Kojima and features Norman Reedus. The duo returns to the sequel to tell a new story and expand on the world of Death Stranding. While not much is known outside of the most recent State of Play trailer and a few other revealed, a new rumor suggests we’ll be learning new information soon, including a possible release date and pre-orders going live. The announcement of a special event during Austin’s SXSW seems to support this rumor, but fans won’t know for sure until the Death Stranding 2: On the Beach panel goes live.

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach will be featured heavily during SXSW at a PlayStation SXSW panel. It will feature Kojima, Reedus, Troy Baker, and Woodkid and will be held on March 9th.

During the event, Hideo Kojima will discuss Death Stranding 2: On the Beach. Fans expect new details to emerge from the PlayStation Presents panel, specifically a release date and the announcement of pre-orders going live. In addition to details on the upcoming sequel, fans can expect exclusive merchandise to be available at the panel during SXSW.

Hideo Kojima is always active on social media and present at gaming events, so fans of his work and Death Stranding 2: On the Beach won’t want to miss out on this event. Those who can attend the event will get the opportunity to see the cast in person and claim the exclusive merchandise. It is unknown if this merchandise will be available online or at a later date.

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach will be released exclusively on the PlayStation 5, though it is likely it will eventually be released on PC and Xbox consoles at a later date. The first Death Stranding followed a similar release plan, so there is no reason to doubt the sequel won’t follow suit but it may take some time, or a Director’s Cut release.

An early look at Death stranding 2: on the beach.

Not much is known about Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, but fans have confirmation Normas Reedus will reprise his role as Sam Porter Bridges in the sequel. Léa Seydoux and Troy Baker will also reprise their roles as Fragile and Higgs, and Elle Fanning is also joining the cast as Tomorrow, a new character in the game. Numerous other prolific actors will join the cast, including Shioli Kutsuna, George Miller, Fatih Akin, Nicolas Winding Refn, and Guillermo Del Toro.

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach will undoubtedly be one of the biggest releases of 2025, and the hype is only building as time goes on. Hideo Kojima has been sharing a great deal about the game while maintaining a sense of vagueness only the director is capable of. With luck, the PlayStation Presents Death Stranding 2: On the Beach SXSW Panel will give fans the information they want and bring the sequel closer to release.