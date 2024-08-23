Death Stranding 2 Event Coming to Tokyo Game Show from PlayStation, Kojima

Those looking forward to Death Stranding 2: On the Beach will get their next look at the game at Tokyo Game Show, PlayStation confirmed this week. Death Stranding 2 is one of several games announced for a Tokyo Game Show appearance as part of PlayStation’s schedule that includes other games like the new Astro Bot and more. Death Stranding and Death Stranding 2 creator Hideo Kojima will be present, of course, alongside other members of Kojima Productions who will be there to talk more about Death Stranding 2 during a special stage event.

The Death Stranding 2: On the Beach event will take place on September 29th, PlayStation confirmed. The lineup was announced over on the Japanese PlayStation Blog site with Kojima Productions’ site updated to share more info.

“Kojima Productions will host a panel discussion ‘Death Stranding 2: On the Beach‘ for PlayStation 5,” the Kojima Productions site confirmed. “Visionary game creator Hideo Kojima, and Daichi Miura, singer-songwriter and official supporter of TGS2024, will be joined by a number of guests, including Nicolas Winding Refn, to discuss the upcoming title. Attendees will be given a front row seat to the latest update in the development of ‘Death Stranding 2: On the Beach.’”

Kojima has been dropping periodic teasers about Death Stranding 2 which led many to assume that the game would make some sort of an appearance at Gamescom despite PlayStation not really having a major presence there compared to Xbox’s showcase spread across multiple days. While Gamescom is still going on, those waiting for more Death Stranding 2 news can now look to Tokyo Game Show for the next news drop.

Part of whatever news is shared next may very well have to do with more celebrity cameos if some of Kojima’s more recent teasers are any indications of what’s to come. Kojima and Kojima Productions are big on sharing silhouettes of celebrities to later reveal them as parts of Kojima’s games, and this week, we’ve gotten several more of those. It’s led some to believe that Kojima may be involving Fallout star Ella Purnell in Death Stranding 2 or something else given his praise for her in the past, though we still don’t know who’ll be confirmed for his games next.