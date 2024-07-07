New Astro Bot Game Gets a Unique PlayStation Studios Startup Animation

The new PlayStation 5 exclusive Astro Bot game is two months out from release, and to continue to build excitement for a game that many are already looking forward to One of the bonuses of being a game developed by one of PlayStation’s first-party developesr, Team Asobi, is that has been seen on the official PlayStation account shared on X (formerly Twitter) account earlier today. As September 6th approaches, Astro Bot has received its own custom PlayStation startup animation featuring iconic Astro Bot characters, as can be seen below.

The gang's all here! Astro Bot launches in two months, so Ratchet up the excitement with this custom animation pic.twitter.com/074mO6bJ67 — PlayStation (@PlayStation) July 6, 2024

Astro Bot’s description per its PlayStation Store page reads: “The PS5® mothership has been wrecked, leaving ASTRO and the bot crew scattered all over the galaxies. Time to ride your trusty Dual Speeder across more than 50 planets full of fun, danger and surprises. On your journey, make the most of ASTRO’s new powers and reunite with many iconic heroes from the PlayStation universe!” Key features noted for the game presented as a “why you should play this game” list include that the game is a “supersized adventure,” feeling “every hop, punch and crack through your DualSense wireless controller,” and the ability to reunite with over 150 iconic PlayStation heroes.

Videos by ComicBook.com

PlayStation has also confirmed through the PlayStation Store Q&A section that Astro Bot will not contain microtransactions as there’s already plenty of gold on each of the game’s 50 planets for players to collect to support their game experience. Astro Bot is available for preorder now in both Standard ($59.99) and Digital Deluxe ($69.99) editions, with the deluxe edition including the following bonuses to secure:

Astro Bot

Astro’s Yharnam Hunter outift (Game progression required to unlock)

Astro’s Golden Outfit (Game progression required to unlock)

Neon Dream Dual Speeder colour (Game progression required to unlock)

Champions’ Gold Dual Speeder colour (Game progression required to unlock)

10 PSN Avatars

Digital Soundtrack & Art Gallery

As for PlayStation’s other plans, they also have two additional releases set around the same time as Astro Bot – Concord is set for next month on August 23rd, while the PC version of God of War Ragnarök is expected on September 19th. PlayStation is also on the list of exhibitors for this year’s Tokyo Game Show for the first time in five years, though at this time it remains to be seen what games they will showcase.