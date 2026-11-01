Death Stranding 2’s Xbox Port May Get a Holiday Reveal, But Kojima Has Other Plans

Xbox players might not have to wait much longer to see Death Stranding 2: On the Beach arrive on their platform, although the latest clue from Kojima Productions comes with a rather significant asterisk. An upcoming event listed on the Xbox Store has sparked speculation about a possible announcement before the end of 2026, giving fans of Hideo Kojima’s bizarre sci-fi adventure something new to keep an eye on.

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The listing appears on the Xbox Store hub for Death Stranding: Director’s Cut, where an event titled BEYOND THE STRAND is scheduled to run from October 30 through December 20. It is categorized as both an announcement and a world event, leading some to wonder whether the sequel could finally be making its way to Xbox Series X|S. Power Up Gaming first spotted the listing, though Kojima Productions has yet to confirm an Xbox version of the sequel.

Kojima Productions Has a Different Reason to Celebrate This Month

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There is, however, another explanation for the mysterious listing. October 31 marks the opening of Kojima Productions’ 10th-anniversary exhibition in Tokyo, which happens to share the exact same BEYOND THE STRAND name and December 20 closing date. This likely no coincidence, and makes a connection between the Xbox Store event and the exhibition considerably more plausible than an outright promise of a new game announcement.

The studio has already used the anniversary celebration to share more about its expanding multimedia plans. On October 30, Kojima Productions revealed a new teaser and additional details for Death Stranding Isolations, an upcoming animated series heading exclusively to Disney+ in 2027. In other words, there is already plenty happening around the franchise without an Xbox port needing to be involved.

Still, Xbox fans have good reason to keep their hopes alive. Death Stranding: Director’s Cut unexpectedly arrived on Xbox Series X|S in November 2024, and the sequel has since launched on PS5 and PC. Kojima Productions also owns the franchise rights, making another platform release completely possible.

For now, the December 20 date should be treated as the end of the listed event, not a confirmed release window for Death Stranding 2. Whether the Xbox Store entry leads to a port announcement or simply reflects the studio’s anniversary celebration remains to be seen. Either way, Kojima Productions has given a pretty interesting reason to watch its next few weeks.

With Death Stranding 2 already on PC, an Xbox release feels like a natural next step. Do you think Sam Bridges is destined to make the jump? Let us know in the comment section below!