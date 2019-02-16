‘Death Stranding’ Creator Hideo Kojima Reveal’s In-Game Homage to Mary Poppins

While we still don’t have a release date – or really any coherent information at all – regarding Hideo Kojima’s Death Stranding, that doesn’t stop fans from being excited for the Metal Gear creator’s breakout title for his own studio. While we still wait for something a little more official, the developer continues to tease little tid-bits about his upcoming game – including which character was inspired by the whimsical Mary Poppins.

The character of Lea Seydoux in DEATH STRANDING carrying the umbrella and the bag is a homage of Mary Poppins.. 👍🌈🦀🐟🐋☔️🌸 pic.twitter.com/r233MG5GeH — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) February 16, 2019

Kojima-san took to his Twitter account to share another sneak peek at one of the characters, Lea Seydoux, mentioning that the reason behind her umbrella usage seen in previous trailers was actually a clever nod to that of Mary Poppins. Given how much of a movie buff Kojima-san is, it’s not surprising to see him included a nod to this scale and it bodes well for what other Easter eggs players may find when the game eventually releases.

Even though some gamers might be feeling a little frustrated by the lack of news, it’s hard not to respect Kojima-san’s progress and we can’t wait to see even more of his incredible first title for his new studio. We know we’re not the only ones excited either because both industry professionals and gamers alike can’t stop raving about ever snippet we’ve seen so far.

In other hype news, even the Metal Gear Solid film Director Jordan Vogt-Roberts couldn’t help but to chime in his praises for the mysterious title. Roberts and Kojima both met when the director approached him for direction on the upcoming Metal Gear movie. Though Kojima-san is no longer attached to the franchise, the pair still kept in touch because … let’s be honest, it’s Kojima. When discussing what he himself has seen so far about the upcoming title shrouded in mystery, he stated, “Today I watched Kojima-San direct a cutscene. I’ve watched hours of his cinematics and witnessing one in real life was beyond special. Death Stranding is unlike anything you’ve seen. Get excited.”

We still don’t have a release date yet for Death Stranding, but you can catch up on what we do know with our Game Hub here.

