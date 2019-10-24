Death Stranding Has a Conan O’Brien Cameo

As you may know by now, Hideo Kojima‘s upcoming video game Death Stranding is full of celebrities. Norman Reedus is Sam, the game’s protagonist, Guillermo del Toro has his likeness in the game, Mads Mikkelsen plays what appears to be the major antagonist, Margaret Qualley plays a major NPC, and that’s just the tip of the iceberg. And now, that list includes comedian and late night talk show host Conan O’Brien.

You can check out O’Brien’s visit to Kojima Productions in the video above. According to Kojima, O’Brien will feature in the game as “The Wandering MC” and will grant the player a “Sea Otter Suit” which will allow folks to swim better. If you want to see the character in action, see Kojima’s tweet below, but the entire segment — and especially when O’Brien gets a 3D scan of his face — is worth the watch.

Conan O’Brien appears as a prepper “The Wondering MC” in DS. You get “Sea Otter Suit” when you get connected with him. With this suit, you’ll be able to swim easily in the river, you won’t be drifted away! BB would be happy as well. 👍🌈🦀☔️🐟🐋🐬💀👶✋🤩😍 pic.twitter.com/nIsw5JS5t0 — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) October 24, 2019

Here’s how PlayStation’s official product page for the video game describes it:

“In the near future, mysterious explosions have rocked the planet, setting off a series of supernatural events known as the Death Stranding. With spectral creatures plaguing the landscape, and the planet on the verge of a mass extinction, it’s up to Sam Bridges to journey across the ravaged wasteland and save mankind from impending annihilation.”

Death Stranding is scheduled to release on November 8th for PlayStation 4. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming video game title right here.