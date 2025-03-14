Death Stranding Director’s Cut Sale Makes It Cheaper Than Ever Before

With the release date for Death Stranding 2 finally revealed, many gamers have Hideo Kojima’s iconic game on their minds. For those looking to revisit Death Stranding or play the game for the first time before the sequel arrives, we’ve got great news. A brand-new sale on the Director’s Cut of Death Stranding brings the game to its lowest-ever price on Steam. This limited-time deal is around for a few more days, so gamers will want to snag the post-apocalyptic classic for less while they still can. The 60% discount brings Death Stranding: Director’s Cut to just $16.39, the cheapest it has ever been on Steam.

The discount comes via Fanatical, which offers Steam keys for various games at impressive prices. Gamers can get this excellent price on the Director’s Cut version of Death Stranding for PC now through March 20th – similar timing to the Steam Spring Sale, though this is through a third-party discount site. And yes, the Steam PC key through Fanatical offers the same exciting extra content as a direct purchase of the Death Stranding Director’s Cut would.

The bundle via Fanatical includes the following:

Steam key for the Director’s Cut of Death Stranding

“Selections From ‘The Art of DEATH STRANDING’” Digital Book (by Titan Books)

Backpack Patches

Bridges Special Delivery Team Suit (Gold)

BB pod customization (Chiral Gold)

Power Gloves (Gold)

Bridges Special Delivery Team Suit (Silver)

BB pod customization (Omnireflector)

Power Gloves (Silver)

What’s Different in the Death Stranding Director’s Cut?

If you’ve played Death Stranding‘s standard edition previously or just want to know what’s different about the Director’s Cut before you buy, let’s break it down. Death Stranding originally released for PS4 in 2019, arriving for PC the following year. The Director’s Cut version followed in September 2021, two years after the game’s original release. The original has an 82 Metacritic score, while the Director’s Cut gains a few points up to 85. Reviewers say the newer version takes the game to a new level thanks to the QoL and framerate improvements.

The Director’s Cut version adds new gameplay features and quality of life changes meant to streamline the experience. This includes an increased framerate up to 60fps, more places to rest and regain stamina, and extending the highways into the mountain. The combat system also gets some new additions, with new moves including dropkicks and springs. The Director’s Cut also adds additional customization for BB and Sam, letting gamers give Death Stranding a more personal touch.

PC footage for death stranding: Director’s cut

In addition, the Director’s Cut adds new content. It includes a new area, three new story missions, 40 new secondary orders, and more. Many fans say this version is better thanks to the optimizations and extra story content. As for the story itself, the integrity of the original remains largely unchanged, with a few small additions through the story missions. However, playing the Death Stranding Director’s Cut will not tarnish your ability to understand the original story.

With the sequel coming out on June 26th, this enhanced version is a great way to revisit the original or experience it for the first time so you’re ready when Death Stranding 2 arrives. Just make sure to head to Fanatical by March 20th if you want to snag it for less.