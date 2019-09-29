Death Stranding Won’t Require PlayStation Plus

Exactly what Death Stranding, the upcoming video game from Kojima Productions and Hideo Kojima himself, will be about, remains something of a mystery. Every new trailer and interview seems to hint at or tease an overall plot and narrative, but none of them really connect to form a cohesive whole. This is why the news that Death Stranding seemingly won’t require PlayStation Plus is, well, news.

This specific information traces back to the United Kingdom’s GAME pre-order page for the recently announced Death Stranding PS4 Pro bundle. While the vast majority of the box, including the art, we’ve seen before, a little sticker on the bottom right for PlayStation Plus reads as follows:

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Paid-for PlayStation Plus subscription required for online multiplayer. Sold separately. Death Stranding does not require PlayStation Plus subscription.”

Now, this doesn’t necessarily mean that PlayStation Plus isn’t required for certain aspects of the game; this just means that it’s not required to play. There could still be some sort of online component that’s basically shut off without it, or it could mean that the online component isn’t exactly anything resembling a traditional multiplayer experience.

“All I can say is that it is an open world in which the players will quickly find out that the approach is different,” Kojima said about multiplayer in Death Stranding back in August. “It’s going to be hard task and you must reconnect a fractured society and split up humans. You do this with a character who has nothing to do with superheroes. Sam is just by himself and must survive, he has no special power. The more you play the more you will notice that he isn’t the only one in this situation. At launch, there will probably be millions of people who will play and you will be connected to them using something…”

Are you excited to check out Death Stranding when it finally releases? If you had to summarize what the game is about, could you? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Here’s how PlayStation’s official product page for the video game describes it:

“In the near future, mysterious explosions have rocked the planet, setting off a series of supernatural events known as the Death Stranding. With spectral creatures plaguing the landscape, and the planet on the verge of a mass extinction, it’s up to Sam Bridges to journey across the ravaged wasteland and save mankind from impending annihilation.”

Death Stranding is scheduled to release on November 8th for PlayStation 4. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming video game title right here.