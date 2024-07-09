First-Ever Party-Based Soulslike Game Deathbound Releases Next Month

Tate Multimedia and Trialforge Studio have announced that their upcoming soulslike game Deathbound will release simultaneously PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S next month. The first party-based soulslike game, Deathbound utilizes a revolutionary four hero party system for players to recruit in order to survive the harsh environment they must explore, allowing them to seamlessly transition between characters during combat to truly and successfully make them work together as a team. Not only is working together vital to successfully complete combat – the developers say dynamics between these characters significantly impacts gameplay, leading to different variables depending on the player’s actions.

Deathbound‘s official overview reads:

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Deathbound is a one-of-a-kind party-based soulslike set in a callous world where Faith and Science clash. The forbidden city of Akratya is an unforgiving land that cannot be conquered alone. The unique 4-hero party system allows players to bind with fallen heroes found throughout the world and dynamically transform between each of the characters seamlessly mid-combat.”

Deathbound notes the following five key features for the upcoming game:

The Essence – Gain the skills, memories and identities of fallen warriors throughout the world. Combine their unique personalities and combat styles and switch between them seamlessly.

Gain the skills, memories and identities of fallen warriors throughout the world. Combine their unique personalities and combat styles and switch between them seamlessly. Party System – The essences you absorb form your party. Deathbound features a robust party system that allows you to craft a playstyle through talent trees. Switch between fallen warriors to harness their skills and abilities. Each party member’s affiliation in life will affect their synergy in death.

The essences you absorb form your party. Deathbound features a robust party system that allows you to craft a playstyle through talent trees. Switch between fallen warriors to harness their skills and abilities. Each party member’s affiliation in life will affect their synergy in death. Dynamic Morphing – Unleash the combined powers of fallen warriors with devastating Morphstrikes. Utilize different attack styles to pull off powerful combinations and finishing blows to defeat all who oppose you.

Unleash the combined powers of fallen warriors with devastating Morphstrikes. Utilize different attack styles to pull off powerful combinations and finishing blows to defeat all who oppose you. Brutal World – Ziêminal is a world that mixes a technological past and a medieval present, home to diverse cultures. The city of Akratya is rich in lore and dangers. Explore a city falling into ruin under the shadow of a grand crusade. With its imposing brutalist architecture and melding of technology, it’s a city bound for oblivion.

Ziêminal is a world that mixes a technological past and a medieval present, home to diverse cultures. The city of Akratya is rich in lore and dangers. Explore a city falling into ruin under the shadow of a grand crusade. With its imposing brutalist architecture and melding of technology, it’s a city bound for oblivion. Unforgiving Monsters and Bosses – Face challenging enemies crafted to push you to your limits. Their very nature is based on the five stages of grief, with each new encounter commanding the attention of any soul who dares face them.

Deathbound releases on the above mentioned platforms on August 8th with a price tag of $29.99 USD.