Deathloop Update Released, Patch Notes Revealed
Arkane Lyon has released a new update for Deathloop, Game Update 3, that brings a whole host of new features to the popular title on PlayStation 5 and PC. In addition to a number of different accessibility options, the new update also includes a brand-new Photo Mode with its own set of expansive options.
"We are truly grateful to the players and the ally community who gave us so much feedback when DEATHLOOP was released," says Yoann Bazoge, Deathloop Lead UI/UX Designer, as part of a larger feature from the developer on the new update. "We took the time to read all of the accessibility reviews and watch the videos of players explaining why they couldn't play DEATHLOOP. We then worked on a document listing all of the feedback and drew up a roadmap of what the additions would be for Game Update 3."
1, 2, 3… Say ‘Wenjie’!— DEATHLOOP (@deathloop) May 12, 2022
Game Update 3 is available now on PS5 and PC and it brings some new community requested features.
📸 Photo Mode
⚙️ Accessibility Options
🖼️ PS5 Avatars
+ more!
Learn More: https://t.co/Vk2PlGRjzD pic.twitter.com/kC2ECDll4q
You can check out the full patch notes for Deathloop's Game Update 3, straight from the source, below:
PHOTO MODE
Game Update 3 introduces a new Photo Mode allowing players to take their own stunning in-game screenshots.
Players can access Photo Mode from the Pause menu in any map of the game
Player can also access it by activating the Photo Mode shortcut
Available in Singler Player mode only
"Camera" options:
- Mode
- Third -person view
- First-person view
- Player (show/hide)
- NPCs (show/hide)
- Floating Messages (show/hide)
- Field of View
- Tilt
- Blur Intensity
- Autofocus
- Focus Min Distance
- Focus Max Distance
- Flash Intensity
- Flash Color (7)
- Grid (Add grid for picture composition)
"Filters" options:
- Filters (17)
- Filter Intensity
- Exposure
- Saturation
- Contrast
- Vignette
- Chromatic Aberration
- Sharpen
"Characters" options:
- Character (Colt or Julianna)
- Outfit (12 for each characters + Deluxe Edition outfits)
- Weapon (14 weapon poses for each character)
- Weapon Variation
- Weapon Skin
- Pose (dozens of poses for each character)
- X offset
- Y offset
- Z offset
- Rotation
"Stickers" options:
- Possibility to include up to 4 stickers (40 stickers available)
- Frame (14 frames available)
ACCESSIBILITY
DEATHLOOP's third major update also includes new accessibility options, from a new "Accessibility" category to the menu and menu navigation improvements, to gameplay accessibility and difficulty options and more.
Menu navigation improvements
Menu navigation has been improved with support for keyboard and directional buttons. This is in addition to the previous support for mouse and controller analogue stick navigation. This improvement should make it easier to navigate the menus, particularly for players using a controller.
First launch accessibility improvements
Players can now change the subtitle color when first launching a new game with a new save
This first launch menu also now includes a preview of the subtitle formatting. This preview will show the impacts of the size, color and opacity choices on the subtitle display.
Accessibility menu category
A new dedicated Accessibility category can be found in the options menu, including both existing options and new options available with this patch. The accessibility menu includes four categories: Visuals, Gameplay, Interface and Menus.
All settings in the Accessibility category are duplicated in other menus. For example, the HUD accessibility options are also available in the Interface category. We hope this allows players to easily find relevant options.
Gameplay accessibility options
Number of Reprises
- Players can now choose between 0, 1, 2, 3, 4, or infinite reprises (Single Player only)
- Increase or decrease the difficulty of the game by choosing how many times Colt can die before the loop is reset. For example, zero reprises means that the loop will reset the first time Colt dies.
- Online or Friends modes will always require the 2-reprise default setting
Aim assist lock
- Full aim assist lock on NPC, Camera, and turrets is now available when enabling this setting (Single Player only)
- When this setting is enabled, using the controls to aim a weapon (for most weapons) will cause the crosshairs to snap to the target and lock on. This can improve targeting enemies during in gameplay and is disabled by default.
Hacking mode
- Players can now change the input for hacking from a Hold (default) to a toggle
- When set to a toggle, pressing once will begin the hacking and will auto complete after the timer has completed. Pressing a second time before it completes will cancel the hack.
Aim mode
- Players can now change the input for aiming down sights from a Hold (default) to a toggle
- When set to a toggle, pressing once will enter aiming down sights and pressing a second time will stop aiming down sights
One shot kills
- When this new setting is enabled, all enemies (NPC, cameras, turrets) are killed instantly when hit with a weapon shot, machete or grenade (Single Player only)
Combat difficulty
- Three preset combat difficulty options are now available: Lenient, Default and Harsh (Single player only)
- On higher difficulty settings, enemies attack more often and are more accurate
- Only the Default setting is available for Online or Friends modes
Lock loop stress
- Enabling this new setting will remove the difficulty increase linked to the loop stress augmentation system
- When this option is disabled, the game will automatically adjust difficulty based on the player's success in killing visionaries, leading to increased difficulty when multiple visionaries have been killed in the same loop. This setting is set to disabled by default.
Adjust Game Speed
- This new setting will reduce the speed of the game, from default (100%) to either 75% or 50% speed (Single Player Only)
- Combat, player movement and enemy animations are all impacted by this setting
Adjust Game Speed mode
- When the Game Speed is set to either 75% or 50%, this new setting allows players to choose whether the mode is set to Always or Toggle
- View the binding for this toggle in the Controls menu for both keyboard and controller
Pause game while wheels active
- Enabling this new setting will cause the game to pause when a player activates the weapon wheel (Single Player Only)
Tag multiple enemies
- Enabling this new setting will tag multiple nearby enemies in a radius around the player or in line of sight (Single Player Only)
- When this setting is disabled, only the targeted enemy will be tagged
ADDITIONAL GAME FIXES
Level design:
- Global bug fixes and improvements
Narration:
- Various text updates to support Photo Mode, accessibility and new options
- Various Localization fixes
PC only:
- AMD FidelityFX™ Super Resolution (FSR) 2.0 Support
As noted above, Deathloop Game Update 3 is now live. In general, the video game is available for the PlayStation 5 and PC. It is expected that the video game will also release for the Xbox Series X|S at some point as well given that Xbox owns Bethesda now. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Deathloop right here.
Have you still been playing Deathloop? What do you think about the latest update to the video game? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop in order to talk about all things gaming!