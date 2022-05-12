Deathloop Update Released, Patch Notes Revealed

✖

Arkane Lyon has released a new update for Deathloop, Game Update 3, that brings a whole host of new features to the popular title on PlayStation 5 and PC. In addition to a number of different accessibility options, the new update also includes a brand-new Photo Mode with its own set of expansive options.

"We are truly grateful to the players and the ally community who gave us so much feedback when DEATHLOOP was released," says Yoann Bazoge, Deathloop Lead UI/UX Designer, as part of a larger feature from the developer on the new update. "We took the time to read all of the accessibility reviews and watch the videos of players explaining why they couldn't play DEATHLOOP. We then worked on a document listing all of the feedback and drew up a roadmap of what the additions would be for Game Update 3."

1, 2, 3… Say ‘Wenjie’!



Game Update 3 is available now on PS5 and PC and it brings some new community requested features.



📸 Photo Mode

⚙️ Accessibility Options

🖼️ PS5 Avatars

+ more!



Learn More: https://t.co/Vk2PlGRjzD pic.twitter.com/kC2ECDll4q — DEATHLOOP (@deathloop) May 12, 2022

You can check out the full patch notes for Deathloop's Game Update 3, straight from the source, below:

PHOTO MODE

Game Update 3 introduces a new Photo Mode allowing players to take their own stunning in-game screenshots.

Players can access Photo Mode from the Pause menu in any map of the game

Player can also access it by activating the Photo Mode shortcut

Available in Singler Player mode only

"Camera" options:

Mode

Third -person view

First-person view

Player (show/hide)

NPCs (show/hide)

Floating Messages (show/hide)

Field of View

Tilt

Blur Intensity

Autofocus

Focus Min Distance

Focus Max Distance

Flash Intensity

Flash Color (7)

Grid (Add grid for picture composition)

"Filters" options:

Filters (17)

Filter Intensity

Exposure

Saturation

Contrast

Vignette

Chromatic Aberration

Sharpen

"Characters" options:

Character (Colt or Julianna)

Outfit (12 for each characters + Deluxe Edition outfits)

Weapon (14 weapon poses for each character)

Weapon Variation

Weapon Skin

Pose (dozens of poses for each character)

X offset

Y offset

Z offset

Rotation

"Stickers" options:

Possibility to include up to 4 stickers (40 stickers available)

Frame (14 frames available)

ACCESSIBILITY

DEATHLOOP's third major update also includes new accessibility options, from a new "Accessibility" category to the menu and menu navigation improvements, to gameplay accessibility and difficulty options and more.

Menu navigation improvements

Menu navigation has been improved with support for keyboard and directional buttons. This is in addition to the previous support for mouse and controller analogue stick navigation. This improvement should make it easier to navigate the menus, particularly for players using a controller.

First launch accessibility improvements

Players can now change the subtitle color when first launching a new game with a new save

This first launch menu also now includes a preview of the subtitle formatting. This preview will show the impacts of the size, color and opacity choices on the subtitle display.

Accessibility menu category

A new dedicated Accessibility category can be found in the options menu, including both existing options and new options available with this patch. The accessibility menu includes four categories: Visuals, Gameplay, Interface and Menus.

All settings in the Accessibility category are duplicated in other menus. For example, the HUD accessibility options are also available in the Interface category. We hope this allows players to easily find relevant options.

Gameplay accessibility options

Number of Reprises

Players can now choose between 0, 1, 2, 3, 4, or infinite reprises (Single Player only)

Increase or decrease the difficulty of the game by choosing how many times Colt can die before the loop is reset. For example, zero reprises means that the loop will reset the first time Colt dies.

Online or Friends modes will always require the 2-reprise default setting

Aim assist lock

Full aim assist lock on NPC, Camera, and turrets is now available when enabling this setting (Single Player only)

When this setting is enabled, using the controls to aim a weapon (for most weapons) will cause the crosshairs to snap to the target and lock on. This can improve targeting enemies during in gameplay and is disabled by default.

Hacking mode

Players can now change the input for hacking from a Hold (default) to a toggle

When set to a toggle, pressing once will begin the hacking and will auto complete after the timer has completed. Pressing a second time before it completes will cancel the hack.

Aim mode

Players can now change the input for aiming down sights from a Hold (default) to a toggle

When set to a toggle, pressing once will enter aiming down sights and pressing a second time will stop aiming down sights

One shot kills

When this new setting is enabled, all enemies (NPC, cameras, turrets) are killed instantly when hit with a weapon shot, machete or grenade (Single Player only)

Combat difficulty

Three preset combat difficulty options are now available: Lenient, Default and Harsh (Single player only)

On higher difficulty settings, enemies attack more often and are more accurate

Only the Default setting is available for Online or Friends modes

Lock loop stress

Enabling this new setting will remove the difficulty increase linked to the loop stress augmentation system

When this option is disabled, the game will automatically adjust difficulty based on the player's success in killing visionaries, leading to increased difficulty when multiple visionaries have been killed in the same loop. This setting is set to disabled by default.

Adjust Game Speed

This new setting will reduce the speed of the game, from default (100%) to either 75% or 50% speed (Single Player Only)

Combat, player movement and enemy animations are all impacted by this setting

Adjust Game Speed mode

When the Game Speed is set to either 75% or 50%, this new setting allows players to choose whether the mode is set to Always or Toggle

View the binding for this toggle in the Controls menu for both keyboard and controller

Pause game while wheels active

Enabling this new setting will cause the game to pause when a player activates the weapon wheel (Single Player Only)

Tag multiple enemies

Enabling this new setting will tag multiple nearby enemies in a radius around the player or in line of sight (Single Player Only)

When this setting is disabled, only the targeted enemy will be tagged

ADDITIONAL GAME FIXES

Level design:

Global bug fixes and improvements

Narration:

Various text updates to support Photo Mode, accessibility and new options

Various Localization fixes

PC only:

AMD FidelityFX™ Super Resolution (FSR) 2.0 Support

As noted above, Deathloop Game Update 3 is now live. In general, the video game is available for the PlayStation 5 and PC. It is expected that the video game will also release for the Xbox Series X|S at some point as well given that Xbox owns Bethesda now. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Deathloop right here.

Have you still been playing Deathloop? What do you think about the latest update to the video game? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop in order to talk about all things gaming!