Ice-T Pushes for Def Jam: Fight for NY Reboot

Over the last few years, rapper/actor Ice-T has been pushing hard for a new entry in the defunct Def Jam video game franchise. Electronic Arts released three games in the series in the early 2000s, which combined wrestling gameplay with famous rappers signed to Def Jam Recordings. While the games maintain a passionate audience, it doesn’t seem that EA has any plans to revisit the series in the immediate future. On Twitter this week, Ice-T once again pleaded his case for a reboot, while sharing an image of Crow’s Crew from 2004’s Def Jam: Fight for NY.

The Tweet from Ice-T can be found embedded below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Gamer Stuff: The one game they need to ReBoot. Would be a huge hit all over again. pic.twitter.com/FxCXp0wiWI — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) February 28, 2022

The Def Jam video game series started in 2003 with Def Jam Vendetta, released on PlayStation 2, Xbox, and Nintendo GameCube. The game was followed up just one year later with Def Jam: Fight for New York, which significantly bolstered the number of characters in the game with even more popular rappers. Ice-T was added in that game, where he was part of Crow’s Crew. Fight for NY was seen as a big improvement over the first game, but 2007’s Def Jam: Icon wasn’t quite as well loved. Sadly, there has not been another game in the series since.

Ice-T’s Tweet received a significant number of responses, with fans pleading to see the series revisited. Fifteen years is an incredibly long time between new entries, but it seems that fans remain passionate about the previous Def Jam games. There are likely a number of licensing hurdles that would have to be cleared for a remaster, so a reboot might be the best bet, as Ice-T suggests. A new Def Jam game would also have to find the right balance between classic rappers and modern ones. Younger audiences are likely to be familiar with Ice-T, Snoop Dogg, and Busta Rhymes, but some modern voices would have to be added. Hopefully, EA will hear all these pleas for a new game and make something happen!

Would you like to see a new Def Jam game? Are you a fan of theseries? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly onTwitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!