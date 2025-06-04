Deltarune Soars Up Steam Charts Following Release of Chapters 3 and 4

Toby Fox is best known for the beloved 2015 RPG Undertale. However, plenty of gamers have already fallen in love with Fox’s latest project, a parallel story called Deltarune. The first chapter of the game released in October 2018, giving players a taste of the story, with the second chapter following a while later. Since then, fans have been eagerly waiting for the next installments in Deltarune to arrive. Today, June 4th, gamers now have the ability to play the first 4 chapters of Deltarune. And if concurrent player numbers on Steam Alone are any indication, gamers were more than ready for this expansion on the story to arrive.

Chapters 1 and 2 of Deltarune remain available as a free demo. However, grabbing the full set of currently released content will cost you. Deltarune Chapters 1-4 is available on Steam, Nintendo Switch, and PlayStation platforms for $24.99. Additional chapters are already planned to continue the story and will be released at a future date as free DLC. So, the up-front cost for the first four chapters will eventually get you the full game. To get a sense of the game’s unique style and humor, check out the recent Nintendo Switch 2 announcement trailer:

Since the new installments for Deltarune arrived, the game has surged back up the Steam concurrent charts. Currently, there are over 132,400 players in the game, and that’s before 5 PM EDT on a workday! That number is only likely to grow as we approach the weekend and more gamers find time to dive back into Deltarune or experience the story for the first time.

What Gamers Are Saying about Deltarune So Far

If you’re just now hearing about Deltarune or need a refresher before you’re inspired to jump in, let’s cover the basics. Deltarune is a parallel story set in the same universe as Fox’s 2015 game, Undertale. It is not a sequel or prequel, but rather another story set in the same universe.

In Deltarune, gamers will explore a mysterious world featuring new and familiar characters. The game features action-packed battles with a bullet-dodging system and pixel art animation. The story is linear and chapter-based, making it easy to dip in and out of the game as needed.

So far, gamers are enjoying the expanded story available in the full release of Deltarune. Along with that impressive Steam concurrent player count, the indie game has already achieved an Overwhelmingly Positive rating on Steam with over 2000 reviews. More than one review is already praising Deltarune as “a masterpiece” of a game. Given how long many fans of the original 2 chapters have been waiting for more, it’s not surprising to see the game’s release greeted with such enthusiasm.

Deltarune Chapters 1-4 are now available on Steam, Nintendo Switch, Switch 2, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5. The game is verified to run on Steam Deck and currently costs $24.99 on all platforms. We don’t yet have a timeline for when future chapters will be released, but additional content is planned to be free.

Have you played any of Deltarune yet? Will you be picking up the full version? Let us know in the comments below!