Deltarune Creator Shares Chapter 3 Update

Deltarune creator Toby Fox returned this week with another update on Chapter 3, the next playable part of the game and the current focus of the Deltarune team. For those hoping this update would consist of a release date, that's not the case here -- Fox didn't have anything to say about when Chapter 3 would release, but the game developer did offer some insights into how the work on the chapter is going and said it's "shaping up to be a pretty strange one."

Fox's update on Deltarune wasn't shared through Twitter or other socials and was instead shared via a newsletter, so there's a good chance it slid under the radar for many if you weren't already signed up for that newsletter. For people in that category, other (thanks, Nintendo Everything) have since shared the contents of the newsletter online to clue everyone else in. He said work is now being done on "the final overworld" which is akin to the Queen's Castle or Card Castle from past chapters.

"This Chapter is made of many different pieces... so it's been hard to understand exactly how everything was turning out," Fox said. "Now that things are clearer, I just need to roll over the entire game with a steamroller and crush out all the bumps. There may be things to add, things to fix, or things to remove... but, many pieces have been quite polished already, so it won't be too bad."

The English newsletters will be trickling out slowly over the next 2 hours! Due to some server stuff we can't send them all at once... — tobyfox (@tobyfox) June 30, 2023

Compared to the first two chapters, Fox said this one is a bit lighter on story and is heavier on atypical gameplay mechanics, though he said that Chapter 4 will be "a much more standard chapter."

"As you can tell, this chapter is shaping up to be a pretty strange one," Fox said. "I mostly focused on unusual gameplay elements, and it's not too heavy on the story. Since it's so frivolous, I feel a bit self-conscious about it... but, at least I got to try something different!"

Deltarune Chapter 3 does not yet have a release date, but the first two chapters can be played for free on the PS4, Nintendo Switch, and PC platforms now.