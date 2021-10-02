Demon’s Souls Remake Developer Reportedly Working on “Remake of a Beloved Game”

Developer Bluepoint Games announced this week that it would be officially joining PlayStation Studios after the company was purchased by Sony. To go along with this revelation, Bluepoint also gave eager fans a hint of what it is working on next. Specifically, Bluepoint’s studio head divulged that the developer is currently toiling away on an original project. And while this might be the main title that Bluepoint is informing fans about at the moment, it doesn’t seem to be the only game that is in the works right now.

According to video game industry insider Mille Amand, Bluepoint Games is currently juggling two projects internally right now. One of these games is obviously the original title that Bluepoint itself revealed, but according to Amand, the other project happens to be a “remake of a beloved game.” Amand didn’t give any additional hints as to what this mystery game could be, although she did say definitively that it is not associated with Konami’s Metal Gear Solid franchise.

At this point in time, it’s hard to know what this new remake for PlayStation 5 could be. Obviously, since Bluepoint now belongs to PlayStation Studios, this remake in question is surely a first-party title of some sort. That being said, this doesn’t help trim down the viable remake candidates all that much.

In addition, Bluepoint’s past work doesn’t provide any sort of indication about which sort of genre the studio could be working with for this remake. Bluepoint has worked with numerous different franchises over the years and has previously remastered games associated with Uncharted, God of War, Shadow of the Colossus, Demon’s Souls, and many others. Basically, the studio has shown its prowess for remaking or remastering games of a number of different genres, which means that it’s hard to know what it could be doing next. Still, the notion that Bluepoint is remaking yet another title, especially after the success of Demon’s Souls on PlayStation 5, is definitely an exciting proposition.

