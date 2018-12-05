‘Destiny 2’ Black Armory Now Live, Here’s What’s New

The Black Armory for Destiny 2 players is now live and available for Guardians to stock up with the latest and greatest in gear. It’s not a simple cash and grab operation, Guardians are going to have to put in the time, but the time seems well worth it – especially in the video above.

In addition to the latest update, the team over at Bungie also outlined what’s next for the upcoming update. Though nothing absolutely groundbreaking is present in the newest update outside of the Black Armory itself, the Chaos Reach is something that should interest players:

Chaos Reach

Tuned Chaos Reach’s deactivation cost so that it consistently retains Super energy from deactivating early.





Previously, Chaos Reach allowed Players to save Super energy when deactivating the Super early by charging a flat Super energy cost upon deactivation (~65%). This meant that in order to save Super energy, you’d have to deactivate within the first second or so of the Super’s duration.









With this change, Chaos Reach’s deactivation will now always save you some Super energy. Deactivating the Super is no longer a flat energy cost but, rather, now works on a curve. The intention is to reward players for skillfully timing their deactivation.

Gambit also received a few tweaks to make it better, including the bug where the wrong team would get credit for a takedown:

Fixed an issue where the wrong team would sometimes be credited for killing the Ascendant Servitor Primeval

Reduced the amount of ammo that Linear Fusion Rifles receive from the Power Ammo crate in Gambit to from 5 to 3 rounds

Sleeper Simulant still only receives 2 rounds

Players who die with fewer than 2 rounds of special ammo will now always respawn with 2 rounds, to help alleviate special ammo starvation

Fixed an issue where players would be held in a loading screen if another player was inspecting items in inventory

As far as the game’s economy goes – something that has always been a topic of controversy with the player-base – a few changes have been done here as well. The “Hecuba-S” exotic Sparrow will no longer require the Annual Pass, though the “Mimesis Drive” Sparrow will.

The Shader reacquisition time has also been slashed from 3 seconds down to 1. For other changes to the game’s economy:

Prime Engrams will now appear more frequently for players under 550 power, and provide larger power benefits when decrypted



Fixed an issue where the “Harbinger’s Echo” sparrow was locked out for players who destroyed dragon eggs across multiple characters.



We are currently developing a fix for an upcoming patch to address players who have already destroyed all eggs prior to this update. Update 2.1.3 is tentatively planned for December 18. 2018 Seed of Light added to the drop table of the Blind Well Heroic

The “Lest Ye Be Judged” Trophy/Achievement can be completed by visiting Xur

Fixed an issue where the “Riddle Me This” Triumph was not unlocking properly

Fixed an issue where Amanda Holliday had an improper notification waypoint

Fixed an issue where Festival of the Lost armor could not be masterworked

Fixed an issue where items could not be masterworked if players did not have Enhancement Cores in inventory, even if the masterwork cost did not require cores

Fixed an issue where Amanda Holliday’s inventory did not refresh at the proper times

To learn even more about what’s on the way, check out the full patch notes right here. As for the game itself, Destiny 2 is available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.

Thoughts on the changes made to the MMO so far?