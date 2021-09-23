Destiny 2 Fashion Magazine “Threads of Light” Announced

Destiny 2 fans have displayed a lot of creativity over the years, and Bungie is ready to celebrate that fact with a digital fashion magazine that it’s calling Threads of Light. As of this writing, Bungie has not revealed much about the magazine, other than the fact that it will be a way of “celebrating our community’s creativity and showcasing the best guardian fashion styles.” It sounds like it could be a very unique concept, but it also makes a lot of sense, and it seems like something the game’s community could really have a lot of fun with!

There’s currently no word on whether players will be able to submit their Guardians for consideration in the magazine, or if Bungie will make its own nominations. We also don’t know just how many designs will make the cut. However, it seems like a safe bet that a lot of players will be interested in their designs being showcased. In fact, if the magazine is successful enough, it’s possible that Bungie could make it a recurring concept; they could even release a physical version, if there’s enough demand! The sky seems like the limit, but it will depend entirely on how much the community gets into the idea.

Online games like Destiny 2 give players a lot of opportunities for customization, and that’s a big part of the appeal, for some. As silly as the idea of a fashion magazine might sound, there’s a good chance players will see it as a fun celebration of the game. Hopefully, Bungie won’t leave fans waiting too long to find out how Threads of Light will work. For now, fans of the game will just have to wait and see what gets revealed!

Destiny 2 is currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Google Stadia, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

