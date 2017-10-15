Destiny 2 Didn’t Sell As Well As Expected Physically

There’s no doubt that Destiny 2 is set to be one of Activision’s biggest draws this holiday season, and with the PC version fast approaching, the publisher is likely to put a big promotional push onto the game.

That said, it isn’t quite performing up to standard. That’s not to say it’s bombing or anything, but according to NPD sell-through data, a few Wall Street analysts have noted that the game’s physical sales haven’t been so hot.

Per their numbers, sales of the physical version of Destiny 2 have fallen over 50 percent in its first month, compared to how the original game performed.

That said, sales numbers are inconclusive, because there was nothing cited about digital sales, but analysts believe that, since Activision hasn’t said anything, there is slight concern over physical sales.

“The launch month of Destiny 2 was well short of the original iteration by a material amount,” noted Piper Jaffray analyst Michael Olson, speaking with CNBC.

And that’s just in the U.S., as numbers in the U.K. indicate just as big a drop, by an amount of 58 percent.

As to why the game isn’t selling so hot physically, some analysts believe that by shutting out the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 markets, it brought the audience down quite a bit. (The original Destiny came out for Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3, as well as newer platforms. It did, however, skip the PC platform.)

No word from NPD or Activision came from the reports, but the publisher did note the following:

“The original Destiny became the biggest new console video game franchise launch in history, and Destiny 2 surpassed the original’s records for engagement and digital sales in launch week. The Destiny universe will welcome a new community of players for the first time on PC on October 24th.”

So then, digital sales could be boosting the game’s success, since more players seem to be considering the convenience of downloading a game instead of heading to a store and buying a physical copy. That said, though, full game sales haven’t been disclosed just yet.

The reports did take a slight hit on Activision’s stock, dropping 2.3 percent by midday as a result. That said, though, the general stock was still up by 72 percent, so it’s not really big news.

Activision probably doesn’t need to worry, though. Destiny 2 is likely to muster a huge audience on PC, and then there’s next month’s Call of Duty: WWII to consider, which is gaining huge buzz.

Destiny 2 is available now for Xbox One and PlayStation 4, and will release on October 24th on PC.