Destiny 2 Season 14 Update Coming Soon, Patch Notes Revealed

Destiny 2 is finally set to begin Season 14--also known as Season of the Splicer--tomorrow on May 11. Prior to the start of this new season of content, however, Bungie is preparing to roll out the major new update that will accompany the seasonal shift. As you might expect, the update contains quite a few changes to the base game and should make things quite interesting in the coming months.

While there is a lot to cover in this new update for Destiny 2, the most noteworthy changes include those to your subclass, Nav Mode, and the addition of a new H.E.L.M. map. The subclass tweaks are largely simple balance changes while the Nav Mode adjustment is a quality of life improvement that should make the HUD much cleaner. Along with the new H.E.L.M. location, there are also changes being made to Eververse, Glory, Valor, and Infamy, to name a few others.

As for when this update is planned to roll out, Bungie currently has scheduled the Destiny 2 patch to go out tomorrow at 1:00pm EDT/10:00am PDT. Prior to this time, however, the studio will be periodically performing maintenance in the background to ensure that the update goes live for all players in a timely manner. This will culminate in the game as a whole being taken offline 15 minutes prior to the update being pushed out tomorrow. By 11:00am PDT, all players should be able to then hop back into the game.

If you aren't already playing Destiny 2, you can currently get in on the action on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC. And if you would like to read the full patch notes for the Season 14, update, you can find them below.

Abilities, Aspects, and Fragments

Colorblind Support Stasis abilities now have colorblind support: Enemy Crystals Enemy Squall Enemy Duskfield Enemy Bleak Watcher Player highlighting in the Crucible now has colorblind support.

Sublcass Tuning Hunters The freeze detonation from Silence & Squall has been reduced from 12m to 8.5m in radius. Enemy Squall now has a red ring to define area as it approaches. Titans Shiver Strike melee energy is now refunded when Glacial Quake ends. Fixed an issue in which players can trigger Whisper of Torment by standing in an opponent’s Barricade. Warlocks Shadebinder Bleak Watcher Aspect now grants two fragment slots. Chaos Reach Fixed an issue with Chaos Reach Super that was allowing it to penetrate some thin walls or objects enough to damage and kill opponents on the other side.



Nav Mode

Separated Bounties from Quests in Nav Mode.

All Bounties now appear in Nav Mode. They can no longer be tracked as a result.

Category switching on keyboard and mouse can now be controlled with the scroll wheel.

Tracked Triumph now appears in its own Nav Mode category.

UI

Legends added to the Director Destinations tab. This is where you’ll find Vault of Glass in just a few weeks…

Shortcut between HUD quest step notifications and quest details screen added for keyboard and mouse users.

6v6 Crucible activities have an updated intro experience. Cycle through your teammates to view metrics associated with the activity you’re entering.



H.E.L.M.

H.E.L.M. now appears in the Director Destinations tab (moved from Tower map) and has its own map.

Focused Umbral Engrams and Prismatic Recaster Umbral Engrams now auto-decrypt when Focused via the Prismatic Recaster. The visual states for focusing options on the Prismatic Recaster have been streamlined to reduce visual clutter and confusion.



Glory, Valor, and Infamy

These changes are a precursor to some larger improvements planned for Season 15 (e.g., introducing Vanguard reputation, rebalancing Infamy to bring a reset in-line with Valor, and more).

Glory, Valor, and Infamy reputations have had their internal systems rebuilt to a unified implementation. In-game, players should expect minimal perceived changes. Unified Glory, Valor, and Infamy rank reputation tracking. Before Forsaken, Glory and Valor had only Major ranks (Guardian, Brave, etc.). After Forsaken, Glory and Valor gained sub-ranks (Brave I, II, III) alongside Infamy. However, all the historical tracking (Lifetime Ranks) and quest usage still used the original Major ranks. Now, the sub-ranks are now referred to simply as Ranks, and all usage has been converted to use them where appropriate. (I.e., all lifetime values and quest targets have been multiplied by three.) Glory playlists no longer block Valor win streaks from declining. The Valor badge now appears on the Trials launch screen. Infamy win streak bonus is now linear (+35 points per win). Glory win streak bonus is now linear (+20 points per win). Note: With the eventual update to Vanguard reputation, players should be ready to spend their Vanguard Tokens during Season of the Splicer.



Eververse

Eververse Archive Filtering Players can now easily filter the offerings in the Storefront Archive tab. Per numerous community requests, we added many Exotic weapon and armor ornaments from previous Seasons to the archive tab.

Bright Engrams Spawn FX and Shaders are now standalone items in Bright Engrams. Bright Engrams can no longer decrypt into duplicates of these items. A small amount of Glimmer will be awarded when decrypting Bright Engrams.



